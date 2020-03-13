Coronavirus closures: Disney World, Common Orlando announce refund procedures

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney Planet Vacation resort and Universal Orlando Vacation resort have launched information concerning their refund guidelines following Thursday night’s announcement both of those parks will be closed as of Monday thanks to coronavirus problems.

Disney World introduced it will briefly ban guests from the conclude of company Sunday via the rest of the month.

The concept park defined on their internet site that unexpired multi-working day concept park tickets with unused days, or date-distinct tickets for March 12-31 will be quickly extended to use any working day through Dec. 15, 2020.

If a visitor is not able to go to the parks by that day, they can utilize the benefit of the unused ticket to the obtain of an additional at a afterwards date.

Florida Resident Find out Disney tickets could be employed through July 31.

As for annual pass holders, Disney Entire world verified passes will be prolonged by the quantity of days the parks are closed.

Visitors who have not checked in for resort stays between the closure dates can modify or terminate their Disney Resort room or Walt Disney Travel Firm deal up to their check-in day. Disney will supply refunds inside seven times of the authentic look at-in date if no motion is taken.

Pre-paid dining and practical experience reservations all through that time period of time will also be refunded.

Common Orlando Vacation resort will keep on being closed Monday, March 16 through the end of the thirty day period, just like Disney World.

The park mentioned, “we anticipate remaining closed by means of the conclusion of March – but will continue on to examine the condition.”

The theme park stated guests can connect with 877-801-9720 for more information.

University Orlando observed it is enduring “unusually high contact volumes at this time” and apologized, stating “we are doing the job difficult to supply a higher amount of company and update our site to assistance serve all of our attendees.”

Both equally theme parks mentioned they will shell out hourly staff members for the duration of park closures.

