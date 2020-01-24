Coronavirus, cold and flu: what precautions you can take while flying

Winter travel is dangerous enough with the cold and flu season and the continuing threat of weather, and this year travelers have an additional concern: an outbreak of corona virus in China that has spread to various countries, including the US

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have taken the unusual step of screening passengers traveling from Wuhan, China to the United States upon arrival at five airports. Screening for 2019 Novel Coronavirus or ‘2019-nCoV’ will take place in the coming weeks at JFK International Airport in New York City, Los Angeles International Airport, Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, San Francisco International Airport and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson, the CDC said.

That does not mean that travelers do not have to take extra precautions to stay healthy at 30,000 feet.

What should a traveling germophobe do in an airplane?

1. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. The CDC says this is the most important measure to combat infections and is the first to mention it among the guidelines for preventing the spread of diseases on commercial aircraft.

2. Wear alcohol-based hand sanitizer (the CDC recommends at least 60% alcohol) in case there is no water nearby.

3. Do not touch your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, the CDC tells crews and passengers.

4. Keep the ventilation openings above your seat open to improve ventilation. Frequent pilot and travel analyst Henry Harteveldt of Atmosphere Research in San Francisco says he points the open air to blow air away from him on every flight.

5. Wipe the armrests and tray table with sanitary wipes and bring tissues to open the bathroom door.

6. Take a face mask with you in case you sit next to someone who coughs or sneezes. Harteveldt does not use any, but says it has become routine for many passengers after the 2003 SARS epidemic. The CDC recommends that flight crews use them to treat sick passengers with respiratory symptoms.

7. Choose a seat by the window and don’t give in. That was one of the recommendations from a study published in March 2018 on how respiratory viruses spread on planes.

8. Ask a flight attendant if it is possible to change seats to get away from a sick passenger. The same March study found that passengers within two seats or a row of a passenger with an airway disorder have a chance of getting 80% or more to get sick, CNN reported.

9. Consult the ‘Travelers’ Health’ section on the CDC website for advice and advice on travel around the world. You can filter by destination and the type of traveler you are, from a family with children to someone with a chronic illness.

10. Do your fellow travelers a favor and don’t fly if you are really sick. The CDC recommends travelers to stay at least 24 hours after the fever has disappeared. But what about those annoying costs for changing airline tickets ($ 200 plus any rate difference is common), you say? Two possible ways around them: buy travel insurance when you book your ticket (you will not be covered if you buy it after you fall ill) or kindly explain your situation to an airline customer service representative (with a note from your doctor) and hope for a one-off exemption. Southwest Airlines is the only major airline that does not charge ticket exchange costs for non-refundable tickets. Travelers receive a credit to use for a future flight (of course at the applicable rates).

Contribution: Joel Shannon

Read more at usatoday.com