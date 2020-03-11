Coronavirus completes 16-year-old plane to Boeing and Airbus – world news

Boeing Co. and Airbus SE, which until recently could not fly planes fast enough to satisfy the airlines, are suddenly facing the opposite risk: ejecting jets without customers.

Demand for new aircraft is slowing as customers wary of coronavirus avoid air travel, ending the longest bloom in aviation history. That 16-year surge began after airlines emerged from another contagious crisis, those associated with severe acute respiratory syndrome or SARS. Now the new virus points to leaner times.

In less than a month, the uprising seized some 175 billion US market value from the US aviation industry, a critical source of US exports. And the future looks equally bleak. Passenger revenue could fall as much as $ 113 billion this year if the virus spread extensively, according to the International Air Transport Association, the world’s largest airline trading group.

“Personally, I think it will be worse before it gets better,” said Domhnal Slattery, CEO of Avolon, the world’s third-largest aircraft leasing company.

Boeing and Airbus, which rolled in cash while airlines for $ 1.15 trillion were buying snacks that stretched to 2008, are now focused on preserving capital and avoiding the creation of “white tails.” It is an industry term for airplanes without customers. Even well-loaded carriers, such as Delta Air Lines Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc., have carefully evaluated plans to add new aircraft.

Pandemic travel restrictions prevent airlines from China, the largest international new aircraft market, from even visiting the Boeing Delivery Center in Seattle or Airbus in France to test the flight and sign ownership papers for the new aircraft.

Other crises

Chicago-based Boeing has already struggled with declining advance payments from customers of its 737 Max aircraft, grounded after two crashes. Now this plane is nearing a return to service when few airlines want new aircraft.

Flight collapse is threatening another critical source of money for Boeing: the delivery of its 787 Dreamliners, which can transport passengers from Sydney to Chicago without refueling.

Boeing said it is closely monitoring the market and customer needs. The company has already withdrawn the 7.5 billion of the $ 13.8 billion it borrowed in January to raise cash until Max returns to the market.

“Managing our liquidity and balance sheets are key areas of focus,” said a spokesman, adding that “it will evaluate all leverage to ensure adequate liquidity while addressing current challenges.”

During a period of turmoil, Toulouse, France-based Airbus sets up what it describes as a “watchtower”. This includes dedicating additional staff to help troubled customers delay aircraft orders, as well as allowing opportunistic customers to jump the line. The company was able to move more than 600 orders this way between 2009 and 2011 after the last global economic shock.

The European aircraft manufacturer uses the same coronavirus impact management system because “trade, production and financing teams monitor a number of parameters on a daily, weekly and monthly basis,” the spokesman said.

Floating traffic

Air traffic is expected to decline for the fourth time since the Great Depression this year, though the full impact will depend on how long the Covid-19 virus continues to spread, said Ron Epstein, an analyst with Bank of America Corp. Oil prices are also moving after Saudi Arabia decided to remove price sections, giving airlines less incentive to trade older models with less fuel.

“We bounce back from high altitude and it’s connected,” said Richard Aboulafia, an aviation analyst at Teal Group. “We had one very bad year of traffic, and an even worse year of traffic will follow.”

On the sidelines of last week’s ISTAT Americas Airlines, Manufacturers and Operators Financing Conference in Austin, Texas, executives sought parallels to the industry downturn that lasted two years after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. and their supplier constellation was about minus 11%, according to the Aboulafia calculation.

Correcting it would be devastating if airlines hadn’t already given up because of other problems: the grounding of the 737 Max last year, the industrial failures that delayed Airbus’s narrower bodywork, and the durability that made three main jet engines bother. producers, said Advisor Adam Pilarski, former chief economist at McDonnell Douglas before merging with Boeing.

“If all the aircraft that had been ordered and needed to be delivered, this bubble would have been huge,” Pilarski said. “But we started deflation by having incompetent producers. Fortunately, that’s all. “

Airlines failures?

Still, US President Scott Kirby is among those who warn that there will be more airline failures, especially outside the United States. When carriers close, they leave behind fleets of used aircraft – further reducing the demand for new models.

“Airlines are desperate to reduce capacity, cost and crew, but they can’t do it fast enough,” said Shukor Yusof, founder of Endau Analytics Aviation Advisor in Malaysia. “There will be airlines soon.”

Others are more optimistic, noting that other attacks have ended in a few months, and travel demand has increased. For more than half a century, commercial aviation has endured so-called “black swan” events where air traffic stops, eventually coming back stronger, said John Plueger, CEO of Air Lease Corp., America’s largest publicly traded landlord .

“There is no doubt that this will pass, too,” he said.

But with China’s collapse and globalization, 2020 is likely to be a sobering period from the dark era that followed the 2008 financial crisis.

“We’ve been ten years cooling the jets and adhering to the knits,” said Avolon’s Slattery. “I think it’s a decade of growth, but I don’t think it’s a rhythm we’ve seen in the last decade.”

