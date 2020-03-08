Coronavirus Concerns Canceling BNP Paribas Tennis Open on Indian Beaches

Breaking News

The first major gambling activity in the United States has been canceled amid coronavirus concerns after a local tested positive for the disease and officials declared it a public health emergency.

The BNP Paribas Open should start in Indian Wells, CA Monday and run until March 22. However, officials made the difficult decision to cancel Sunday night, saying, “It is not in the public interest to fans, players and the surrounding area to continue this competition. We all need to come together to protect the community from the coronavirus outbreak. “

The tournament – attended by thousands of fans – has some of the biggest names in tennis before Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal |.

The cancellation comes just hours after health officials revealed Riverside County – where the match was being played – was set to be the first case of coronavirus.

What’s more … some Indian Wells are just miles from Indio, California where Coachella is held. The music festival is attended by nearly 100,000 people each year and lasts two weeks. Organizers have not yet canceled the event.

The Ulta Music Festival in Miami and the SXSW Conference in Austin, TX were both canceled.