Coronavirus concerns: Lawmakers contact for stricter protocols at airports

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – A Virginia Congressman says airports will need to join the fight towards the coronavirus.

“We’ve generally acknowledged that airplanes are a person of the most harmful areas in the planet to decide on up viruses and bacteria. All people people today in a closed room for a amount of several hours,” Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) mentioned.

Beyer desires stricter measures in area at American airports to avert the unfold of COVID-19.

“The types of techniques that you and I or our people are using aren’t being held there,” Beyer said.

Beyer sent a letter to the Office of Homeland Protection asking them to implement social distancing, acquire temperature checks, enable tourists with steering on how to self-quarantine and provide protective products for workers.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) suggests these changes are critical protections for tourists.

“It’s also crucial for the critical personnel who are doing the job at our airports and our airlines so that they can be risk-free at operate as very well,” Spanberger mentioned.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) claims other countries are by now having action.

“Taiwan and Korea and Singapore. They’ve been equipped to manage the virus superior mainly because they consider your temperature when you land at the airport,” Warner reported.

Beyer, Spanberger and Warner all concur that U.S. airports want to make modifications as quickly as achievable.

Congressman Beyer is even now waiting around for a response from DHS officials.

Hottest ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: