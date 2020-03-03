coronavirus-concerns:-when-to-call-in-sick-and-precautions-to-take-when-visiting-a-hospital

Posted:
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Coronavirus concerns are growing in the Tampa Bay area after another “presumptive positive” case was confirmed Tuesday. The case is the third in the Tampa Bay area and the state. At least 184 others are being monitored.
Now many are left facing tough questions and 8 On Your Side is getting answers to two of the major ones: “When do I call in sick to school or the office?” and “What precautions do I need to take if I’m going to visit a friend or family member at the hospital?”.
8 On Your Side is working with medical professionals at All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg on Tuesday to bring you the latest local answers.
Click this highlighted link to read more now about how to tell if you have the coronavirus and what you should do if you’re worried.
Watch News Channel 8 Tuesday night for the latest on coronavirus in Tampa Bay.
