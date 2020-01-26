Coronavirus confirmed in four Australian patients in NSW and Victoria

There are currently four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia. Three men were reportedly hospitalized in New South Wales and one in Victoria.

According to SBS News reports, the three NSW patients arrived on separate flights from China, Wuhan and Shenzhen, from January 6th to 20th.

A man, aged 50, who was the first confirmed coronavirus case in Australia, traveled from Guangzhou to Melbourne on January 19.

Health officials believe that only one of these people, a 53-year-old man who landed in New South Wales on January 20, was contagious while fleeing.

The authorities are now trying to contact other passengers who flew from Wuhan to Australia on that day’s China Eastern flight MU749.

Passengers who flew China Southern Airlines flight CZ321 from Guangzhou at the relevant time will also be contacted as a precaution.

NSW Minister of Health Brad Hazzard said that anyone suspected of having symptoms “should call ahead to speak to their GP or emergency room.”

“If the general practitioner believes that novel coronavirus testing is required, they will be referred to the emergency room for review,” he continued.

In China, 55 people have died of coronavirus since the disease spread. President Xi Jinping warned of a “serious situation”.

The novel corona virus has also been discovered in Australia, Malaysia, Nepal, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, France, Canada and the United States.

Image:

Getty Images / Don Arnold