Coronavirus ‘confusion’: Teachers had little training to do online lessons – News – The Palm Beach Post

This story of distance learning was produced by The Hechinger Report, a non-profit, independent news agency focused on educational inequality and innovation.

When the Arizona State University Preparatory Academy announced on March 13 that it was moving its 11 schools to online learning due to the coronavirus crisis, teacher Theresa Ordell changed high gear.

The following Monday, the 51-year-old teacher collected bags of books and spreadsheets for the families of third- and fourth-grade students to pick them up five at a time for the South Phoenix Primary and Intermediate Public Charter. school.

Ordell was practicing using the Zoom video conferencing platform, so he was ready to lead the lesson online with students the next day.

His students laughed Tuesday morning as he played the classroom-themed song “Get Back Up Again” from the movie “Trolls.”

“I said, ‘Yeah, on COVID-19, we’re going back.’ “We made it work.”

Experts believe that teachers should preferably receive several days, weeks or – better – months of thorough preparation before launching an e-learning program.

But when schools around the United States were closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, district leaders who wanted to continue learning for students caused teachers to quickly turn to online learning. Many teachers received a few days of training before being asked to rehabilitate almost all of their jobs. The lucky ones had a couple of weeks.

The quantities offered by different fields of education have created fragmented quality and barriers to accessibility. Many teachers improvise, relying on the patience of parents and students as they move to online learning on the fly.

‘Not enough time’

“The biggest problem is that there isn’t enough time to complete the training, which the teacher needs to understand how to teach online,” said Jennifer Mathes, interim CEO of the Boston-based online learning group that provides a non-profit group that offers webinars. and resources for online teaching and learning. “What we’re doing right now is more band-help to say that these are tips and tricks for distance learning now.”

The consortium offers week-long workshops, but teachers need about three months of courses to become truly effective online, Mathes said.

The Arlington, Virginia-based nonprofit, International Education for Technology, requires teachers who want to receive online training to receive 30 hours of face-to-face and online training that can take up to nine weeks plus six months to curate a portfolio.

Some colleges ask teachers to complete nine credits to obtain a certificate in online teaching. Experts in the area say the design, planning and implementation of a high-quality online course can take more than a year; The best training is tailored to meet teachers wherever they are and build their knowledge.

Instead, many districts are rushing to a new platform and scanning spreadsheets for children to do online – not building interesting, effective online learning that involves some sort of strategy, says Richard Culatta, CEO of ISTE.

“The approach is everywhere: schools make good choices, schools make bad choices – a lot of confusion,” said Culatta, who founded the COVID-19 Education Coalition, which includes more than 50 organizations, to curate and pull resources. for use by trainers in online training through a free portal. “Our recommendation is for schools to pause for a minute and take a couple of days to think about the learning experience they want to create.”

‘Practice to teach’

In an ideal world, schools would follow agreed standards for K-12 e-learning. Experts suggest offering a combination of live teaching and work that students can do on their own time, instead of repeating playing schedules and waiting for students to sit in front of a screen all day.

When learning e-learning, teachers should receive at least part of their training, if possible through an online course, so that they experience the feeling of a priority pre-school student.

“We learn by doing,” says Lisa Dawley, CEO of the Jacobs Institute for Educational Innovation at the University of San Diego. “You have to practice the way you want them to teach. It needs to be modeled. “

Culatta said the change has been easier for schools that have adopted technology before downtime, and some have put more thinking and time into the introduction of e-learning.

In South Burlington, Vermont, Christie Nold, a sixth-grade Social Studies teacher at Tuttle Middle School, said her district’s IT specialist was available for small groups and personal assistance two weeks before her school closed.

One week before the schools closed, digital tools were modeled at faculty meetings and virtual training sessions were also held. Nold’s team began e-learning through the Google Classroom and other tools they had used before shutting down. Experts recommend that schools use environments that are already familiar to teachers and students, so they do not overload or overload students.

“Given the circumstances, I feel my district supports me really well. I’m lucky in that we were given very clear instructions for distance learning, “said Nold, 35. Still, he has hit the normal longer hours by distance learning and worried about the installation of sustainability. At the end of e-learning for the first week the district announced that schools will not open again in the spring.” It is a big a puzzle we are all trying to solve together. “

Before Rhode Island’s West Warwick public schools switched to e-learning – during the district’s spring break – the district hosted an 80-plus virtual training session to introduce teachers to online tools such as Google Meet and Flipgrid. Professional development coaches hosted a virtual counseling point for struggling teachers who needed additional instruction in the curriculum. They created a shared document so others could see the solutions.

“I don’t know how the education will go back to what it was before this,” said Kristin Tuttle, 42, Deering’s secondary school teacher in West Warwick. “People have been thrown into a danger-type zone – this is new to us – but I feel like we’re all growing from then on, and I can see that in a few weeks we’ll be really stronger.”

“Trying to stay positive”

As the coronavirus threat has continued to close, possibly even by the end of the school year in certain locations, training needs have changed.

Special education teacher Gabriel Serrano, who serves children from pre-K to third grade, was initially asked to make separate paper packs in a two-week workplace for 11 of his students at Emelita Elementary School in Encino, California, part of decentralized Los Angeles. Unified school district. The district suggested several online resources, but Serrano said he was amazed at all the options and hoped he would have a “scam magazine” to know what is best to use.

“The first two weeks were a bit chaotic. We were urged to do our best, “said Serrano, who has tried to contact all of his students’ families but has not yet contacted some. At the end of the second week of school closure, the district held its first virtual teacher training for 90 minutes of distance learning and allowed teachers to complete four new hour session alone.

“I try to stay positive. It’s been very stressful, but it’s also new for the kids, and for me, keeping the surface level is important to them, ”Serrano said.

Aric Foster, 41, is one teacher who is happy with the technology and wasn’t personally concerned when the rural Armada of Michigan didn’t give teachers formal training in e-learning. His concern was more fundamental: He knows that worldwide education will not help him reach students who do not have an Internet connection. Only 35 of his 130 students enrolled in the first distance learning English class.

“I am concerned about how much this will add even more inequality,” he said.