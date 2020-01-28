Coronavirus continues to expand its reach in Asia

The corona virus continues to spread worldwide, and the Japanese Ministry of Health confirmed two more cases on Tuesday. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Japan to six.

CNN reports that the sixth patient, a man in his sixties, has not had a visit to Wuhan in the past, but was a bus driver who drove tour groups from the central Chinese city for nine days.

This is the first suspicion of a person-to-person transmission in Japan from someone who has not traveled to Wuhan.

On Sunday, China announced a group ban to stop the spread of the Wuhan corona virus.

There, the death toll after the outbreak was over 100, with more than 4,500 cases occurring on the mainland of the country.

According to the authorities in Hubei, the Chinese province in the center of the outbreak, a further 1,300 cases were confirmed, bringing the total in the region to over 2,700.

The majority of those infected are still in the hospital, with more than 125 in critical condition.

Between Sunday and Monday, the number of reported cases in mainland China rose 65% from around 2,700 to over 4,500.

On Monday, the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued a maximum warning that warned of “all non-essential trips to China”.

In the United States, the CDC reports five confirmed cases of the virus. Another 73 people have been tested and are waiting for results.