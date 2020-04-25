Coronavirus: Cotton, Natural Silk, Chiffon Make Best Covid-19 Homemade Masks – More Lifestyle

While people resort to making their own cloth masks because of the lack of surgical and N95 varieties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, new research says that combining cotton with natural silk or chiffon can filter aerosol particles provided the mask fits well.

According to researchers, including those from the University of Chicago at SARS-CoV-2, the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly by respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, speaks or breathes. a wide range of sizes, but the tiniest ones, called aerosols, can be easily pushed through the openings between certain canvas fibers, leading some to question whether the canvas masks can actually help prevent disease.

In a study published in the journal ACS Nano, scientists evaluated the ability of ordinary fabrics, alone or in combination, to filter aerosols of similar size as respiratory droplets.

They used an aerosol mixing chamber to produce particles ranging from 10 nanometers to 6 micrometers, which is several tens to hundreds times less than the width of a single human hair. A fan blew the aerosol through various cloth samples at the rate of air corresponding to a person’s breathing at rest, and the research team measured the number and size of particles in the air before and after passing through the fabric. Scientists have found that one layer of tightly woven cotton sheet, combined with two layers of polyester-spandex chiffon, a clean fabric often used in evening dresses, filtered most aerosol particles – 80-99 percent, depending on the particle size. They say that the performance of these layers of fabric is close to that of N95 masks. According to the study, replacing chiffons with natural silk or flannel or simply using a cotton blanket with cotton-polyester sticks yields similar results.

Researchers say tight fabrics, such as cotton, can act as a mechanical barrier to particles, while fabrics containing static charges, such as certain types of chiffon and natural silk, serve as an electrostatic barrier. But they warned that even a small spacing, by as much as one percent, reduces the filtering efficiency of all masks by half or more, emphasizing the importance of a properly positioned mask. “Our studies also imply that gaps could result in a decrease in filtration efficiency by over 60 percent, which implies the need for future cloth mask design studies to take into account” fit “and leakage issues, allowing the exhaled air to effectively vent. “, The scientists wrote in the study.

