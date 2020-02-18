[coronavirus-could-be-knockout-blow-for-hong-kong’s-when-thriving-tourism,-retail-sectors]



A gentleman walks past close to an vacant cafe subsequent the outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

February 18, 2020

By Sarah Wu and Donny Kwok

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Tom Bennell’s olive oil distribution enterprise took a major beating in the course of months of pro-democracy protests that emptied Hong Kong motels and places to eat, his important customers. Now he fears a knockout blow as the metropolis fights the coronavirus.

The two-10 years-aged Olives and Oils supplies far more than 20 five-star hotels, as perfectly as golf equipment, delis and places to eat in Chinese-dominated Hong Kong, where by retail and tourism act like stability wheels for an financial system functioning on trade and finance.

The coronavirus, which has killed extra than one,700 persons throughout the border in mainland China and one particular of 60 sufferers in Hong Kong, has minimized tourist arrivals to a trickle and held citizens away from shops at a time when the town is mired in its first recession in a decade.

Business is so terrible that Bennell has pulled his two teenage sons out of intercontinental school to cut charges. If matters do not change around, he might be compelled to depart the town that has been dwelling given that 1993.

“This is the straw that is heading to crack the camel’s back again. It’s horrific,” explained the 46-12 months-aged. “This is the worst I have ever viewed it. It’s unbelievable.”

Hong Kong retail sales have been in absolutely free-fall for a year as the financial state contracted for three consecutive quarters, dropping 19.four% in December as protesters, offended with Beijing’s perceived tightening grip around the metropolis, clashed with law enforcement in browsing malls.

Communist Bash rulers in Beijing deny meddling with the former British colony’s freedoms, certain when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Retail profits are expected to article their steepest fall on record in January at close to 30%. Tourist arrivals in Hong Kong in February fell to under three,000 a day on common, from all around 100,000 in January, which was previously considerably less than 50 percent the website traffic from January 2019.

‘SUPER-Cold WINTER’

The Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants and Associated Trades stated far more than 100 places to eat had closed.

Kwok Wang-hing, who functions as a cook at a dim sum restaurant and chairs the Feeding on Institution Employees’ Standard Union, explained the cafe business had dropped 30-50% all through the protests, but the coronavirus had lifted that to 70-80%.

“It’s rather depressing. Men and women in the sector … retain wondering when they’ll shed their employment,” Kwok explained.

The Vacation Marketplace Council of Hong Kong reported a wave of closures of journey agents and relevant companies experienced put additional than 40,000 work at danger.

“We are extremely apprehensive and not certain how extended we can keep on without having any company,” council executive director Alice Chan told Reuters.

The Hong Kong Retail Management Association reported it experienced entered “a tremendous-chilly winter” threatening its survival. The to start with 10 times of the Lunar New Yr, the biggest vacation of the yr, noticed organization falling 30-50% on ordinary from very last year’s equal period of time, with gross sales of jewellery, watches, cosmetics and clothing plunging as significantly as 80%.

Cafe chain LH Team Minimal <1978.HK> stated it experienced temporarily closed all its On-Yasai and Mou Mou Club dining places from Feb 13. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery <1929.HK>, the city’s $11 billion purveyor of cherished gems and watches, temporarily closed 40 points of sale in Hong Kong and neighboring Macau, with the rest working shorter hours.

Cosmetics chain Sa Sa Intercontinental <0178.HK> has shut some suppliers and claimed it will trim its Hong Kong workforce by up to 3% and lower salaries by 10-40% amongst March and Could, aiming to cut prices by a 3rd.

Unemployment, now at 3.three%, is envisioned to pick up sharply this year.

Owen Kwok, head of the Retail Frontline Union, explained 800 of its three,000 customers experienced been asked to just take unpaid depart.

Cat Hou, 28, chairwoman of the Bartender & Mixologists Union, missing her have position at a central cocktail lounge. The proprietor said either she or the manager had to be laid off and she determined to take the plunge.

She mentioned the lounge survived last calendar year with “after-protest people” turning up after police cleared the crowds from the streets.

“There is no a single at all now,” Hou mentioned.

Cheung Kwok-tsing, 61, made use of to do the job two weeks a thirty day period at eating places and venues owned by the Peninsula Group and he could get paid up to HK$800 ($100) a working day. His money served fork out his HK$one,900 ($245) rent for 4 square meters in a subdivided flat and barely protected dwelling bills.

Those dining places had been only open up for two times in February.

“Even if I really don’t have adequate to spend for food stuff, there is almost nothing I can do,” Cheung said. “Sometimes… I just consume a couple slices of bread.”

(Reporting by Sarah Wu, Donny Kwok, Pak Yiu, Anne Marie Roantree, Felix Tam, Farah Master, Twinnie Siu, Noah Sin and Marius Zaharia producing by Marius Zaharia editing by Nick Macfie)