Coronavirus could complicate Trump’s path to re-election

>> The Kavavirus waits to reorganize the political map, overcoming the state of battle with alarming Republicans who see early signs of an election that could be a referendum on President Donald Trump’s management of the crisis.

The pandemic, which killed more than 30,000 Americans and left millions out of work, has eviscerated Trump’s hopes of running for re-election on a strong economy. A series of states he won in 2016 could lean toward Democrats.

In Florida, a Republican governor clashes with Trump and has come under scrutiny for slowing down the state shutdown. In Wisconsin, the Democratic victor in last week’s Supreme Court race captured 28 counties, up from the 12 that Hillary Clinton won four years ago. In Michigan, a Democratic governor has seen his approval rating rise against the backdrop of a fight with Trump. And in Arizona, low marks for Trump might be enough to turn the former Republican stronghold into a tossup.

“It makes me wonder if there’s something brewing in the weaker elements of the Trump base,” said Paul Maslin, a Wisconsin-based Democratic precinct. “Is the pandemic fighting the final straw that will cause some of this slice of the vote it needs to win those states back away?”

Trump’s public approval rating has remained consistent nationally throughout his presidency, and some polls even suggest an uptick in the onset of the pandemic. And his unique brand of politics rooted in cultural mourning could once again overcome obstacles that would overwhelm other presidents seeking re-election, especially if the pandemic subsides or economies rebound.

But the Trump campaign is worried about losing support in several key swing states, particularly Florida and Wisconsin, according to five current and former campaign staff who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak publicly about internal strategies. There are also growing concerns about Arizona and Pennsylvania.

There is no better example of the changing map to confront Trump than Michigan, which he captured in 2016 by less than 11,000 votes.

The dead deaths of many Detroit African Americans and their politically suburban suburban dynamics have been the backdrop for the tiff between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Trump. Though her handling of the virus outbreak prompted some public protests, Whitmer’s poll numbers went up with her criticism of the federal response that prompted Trump to oust the governor, saying members of the labor force “don’t call the woman in Michigan.” . “

In a sign of enthusiasm, turnout in the Democrats’ March premiums was up 32% over 2016 as the party rallied around its likely candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden. The Trump campaign already had a lightweight footprint in Michigan – it does not have a single office one – and its private angelfish adviser could be the toughest battleground state to maintain.

Many polls believe Wisconsin could be the tipping point this November for either candidate to get the required 270 electoral votes. The state has long been regarded as Trump’s Rust Belt belt most likely to hold, but intense images of mask-wearing voters lining up outside Milwaukee in some open polls last week signaled Democratic enthusiasm.

“We’re starting to see more evidence that suburban voters disapprove of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Democratic strategist Adrienne Elrod, who notes outside Philadelphia and Phoenix “has a similar voter in the suburban areas.” delivered a great win for the Wisconsin Democrats. “

Although the Supreme Court race has received national attention, Republicans have been quick to dismiss him since only Democrats held a competitive presidential award, boosting the party’s involvement. The Wisconsin Supreme Court spring competition was a predictor of instability over presidential elections, which usually featured twice as many voters.

“President Trump has been clear – in actions and words – that the most important thing is the health and safety of every American. This crisis is affecting Americans – not Democrats or Republicans,” said Trump campaign spokesman Erin Perrine. “To try and politicize this crisis in terms of the election is funny.”

Although Arizona has yet to see a spike in infection, Biden’s promise of dogma, experienced management may play well in a state that has turned purple. A Biden victory would build pressure on Trump to hold two of the trio in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The pandemic has broken the Trump campaign’s efforts to build momentum. Even though its digital contacts have been ramped up, the campaign has been able to wield its financial advantage over Biden and cannot maintain its signature rally to boost enthusiasm and collect important voting data.

“We can’t wait to go back out there and do things the old way,” said Lara Trump, a senior campaign official and the daughter-in-law of the president.

Labor has been cratering in many states for Trump’s re-election.

The economy has shed 22 million jobs in the last four weeks, according to demand for unemployment benefits. And while some of that work will return as the doors close, it is unclear how quickly workers will be needed at hotels in Florida, auto plants in Michigan and stores and offices that fill Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Arizona.

Both Michigan and Pennsylvania have lost more than 1 million jobs since the outbreak, which means unemployment rates of more than 20% in both states, according to Department of Labor figures. Unemployment filings suggest Florida employers have let go of about 6% of its work, but deny there could be worse as applicants have struggled to access unemployment benefits.

Without Florida, Trump’s path to victory becomes almost impossible. His Trump-friendly governor, Ron DeSantis, has taken the heat to allow beaches to remain open despite the risk of spread to the state’s massive population of vulnerable citizens.

“They thought they were going to run for re-election with a very popular governor, but DeSantis took some real hits on his handling of this,” says Republican strategist Alex Conant, who worked for presidential campaigner Marco Rubio a. “The image of spring breakers spreading coronavirus will recur in October.”