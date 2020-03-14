Coronavirus could make in-person voting “unrealistic”

Pennsylvania State Legislative Representative Kevin Boyle (D) urges colleagues to consider their bill that requires the state to cast a ballot on all eligible voters as they key US companies and industries continue to take drastic and proactive steps to slow the spread of Chinese coronavirus.

While Pennsylvania’s primary election is more than a month away (April 28), Boyle is thinking and believes the state must prepare for the virus’s impact on elections. the state.

His solution is a bill that would require the state to send all eligible voters an email vote. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, its bill would “set aside $ 40 million for ballot boxes to be sent in” pre-sent and pre-returned payroll envelopes, “” acting as a safeguard against the possibility of cancellation of the by-elections.

“The AP must be realistic with respect to the April 28 election,” he said on Thursday. “We do not know what the future holds or if the voting in person will be secure, even less viable for citizens and election workers”:

Boyle called the pandemic a “crisis of life we ​​are living in,” adding: “If this is going on, you are talking about a situation where I think it would be unrealistic for you to vote in person. on April 28. “

“I think we need to legislate whether we have a primary next week or next week to have a primary in late April,” he said in the document. “If this bill is not approved, it becomes a realistic option that we will not have the principal on April 28.”

Pennsylvania also has “wide-ranging” discussions about elementary, including the Department of Health, the governor’s office, the General Assembly and county officials, according to Wanda Murren, a spokeswoman for the State Department who oversees the election.

“Our focus is on the best ways to safeguard the integrity of the election while safeguarding public health,” said Murren, pointing to voters as the state’s newest email ballot option. not to run for election.

The news comes as state officials consider the potential impacts of the virus on the upcoming primary election. Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin confirmed on Friday that the state is postponing the primary election on April 4.

In part he said:

The health and safety of Louisiana’s residents is essential and we want to do our part to prevent the spread of this highly infectious disease. One of the key stakeholders in our decision is the election commissioners of our election day. More than half of Louisiana election commissioners are over the age of 65, and the CDC warns that older adults; People with serious chronic illnesses like: heart disease, diabetes or lung diseases are the people most at risk of serious COVID-19 diseases.

“We have requested to defer the municipal presidential and primary priorities from April 4 to June 20 and to postpone the general election from May 9 to July 25,” Ardoin announced.