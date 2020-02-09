Coronavirus: couple ration food and focus on hobbies as day 17 of Wuhan’s isolation approaches

Expats from Wuhan, China – the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus – say they focus on their hobbies and cook to keep them busy as they enter their 17th day of foreclosure.

Joseph Fatai of Tonga and his wife Caroline Rakotomalala Fatai of Madagascar were only told of the Wuhan lockup for hours because the government tried not to alarm people.

Residents have been told to stay indoors and none are allowed into or out of the city. Businesses – with the exception of supermarkets – have been asked to stay closed and schools are closed until further notice.

The couple both work for an educational company in Wuhan, Fatai as IT manager, and Rakotomalala Fatai as sales manager. They were told not to return to work until February 13 at least – but we have no details beyond that.

Joseph and Caroline Fatai are now on the 17th day of isolation in the city of Wuhan. Photo / provided

Fatai, who has relatives in New Zealand, said the advice they received was that employers could not fire workers during this period – but that wages could be negotiated.

The 31-year-old says he has been absent three times since the lock was imposed to remove garbage from his apartment and stock up on supplies at the nearest supermarket 800 meters away.

They usually used electric bikes or taxis to a larger supermarket that stocked a wider range of international brands, but without using public transportation and limiting the use of vehicles – they had no choice but to walk .

They also only eat two meals a day to help ration food and garbage.

Fatai, 31, moved to Wuhan 12 years ago to study. He admitted that they were initially afraid of staying in a closed city, but that they were positive and felt safe in their apartment.

“At first we felt like we were trapped, but slowly we tried to understand the situation and we realized that they were actually trying to help – not just for us but especially for the people to outside. “

The couple had thought of leaving Wuhan, which they consider their second home, but decided not to risk infecting family members.

Fatai said that they have now adapted to life inside their apartment and that it was like any other day – except that they couldn’t go out.

Joseph Fatai and his wife ration food and try to limit their waste as they face a prolonged foreclosure in Wuhan city. Photo / provided

“We try to stay inside as much as possible.”

Instead, he spent time making music, and his wife Rakotomalala Fatai, an artist, worked on a painting to illustrate what was going on in Wuhan.

“We do pretty much everything we can to keep our minds on and not get bored.”

They also started a vlog sharing their online lockout experience and were grateful to still have gas, electricity and the Internet.

The couple said they were not taking any risks and even though they have been wearing masks since the virus was officially announced in late December, they are also now wearing safety glasses, gloves and shoe covers before going out and driving. disinfect everything when they came back.

READ MORE:

• Massive increase in coronavirus cases as China mourns death of whistleblower Dr. Li Wenliang

• Hundreds of people sign up for self-isolation as the coronavirus epidemic worsens

• The biggest questions about the new coronavirus and what we know so far

• The number of coronavirus deaths exceeds the number killed in an SARS epidemic

.