A new study by one of China’s top scientists has found the ability of the new coronavirus muti to be highly underestimated and different strains may notice different effects of the disease in different parts of the world.

Professor Li Lanjuan and her colleagues from Zhejiang University have found in a small number of patients many mutations not previously reported.

These mutations included changes so rare that scientists never thought they could happen.

They also confirmed for the first time through laboratory evidence that some mutations could create strains more dead than others.

“Sars-CoV-2 has acquired mutations capable of substantially altering its pathogenicity,” he and her co-workers wrote in a non-heavy-duty review paper released Sunday on the print service medRxiv.org.

Li’s study provided the first hard evidence that a mutation could affect how severely the virus caused disease or damage to its host.

He took an unusual approach to investigate the virus mutation. She analyzed the viral strains isolated from 11 randomly selected Covid-19 patients from Hangzhou in the eastern Zhejiang province, and then tested how effectively they could infect and kill cells.

The deadliest mutations in Zhejiang patients were also found in most patients across Europe, while the milder strains were the predominant varieties found in some areas of the United States, such as Washington State, according to their paper.

A separate study found that New York strains were imported from Europe. The mortality rate in New York was similar to that in many European countries, if not worse.

But the weaker mutation did not mean a lower risk for everyone, according to Li’s study. In Zhejiang, two patients in their 30s and 50s who contracted the weaker strain became seriously ill.

Although both survived to the end, the older patient needed treatment in an intensive care unit. This finding could shed light on differences in regional mortality.

The infections and death rates of the pandemic vary from country to country, and many explanations have been offered.

Genetic scientists have noticed that the dominant strains in different geographical regions are distinctly different. Some researchers suspected that the various death rates could be partly caused by mutations but they did not have direct evidence.

The issue was further complicated because survival rates depended on many factors, such as age, underwater health conditions or even blood type.

The coronavirus is rapidly changing. Photo / Character

In hospitals, Covid-19 was treated as one disease and patients received the same treatment regardless of the strain they are on.

He and her colleagues suggested that defining mutations in a region may determine actions to counteract the virus.

“The development of drugs and vaccines, albeit urgently, needs to consider the effect of these cumulative mutations to prevent potential pitfalls,” they said.

He was the first scientist to propose the Wuhan key, according to state media reports. The government followed her advice and at the end of January the city of more than 11 million residents was closed at night.

The sample in this most recent study was remarkably small. Other studies tracking virus mutations have typically involved hundreds, or even thousands, of strains.

Li’s team detected over 30 mutations. Among them 19 mutations – or about 60 percent – were new.

They found that some of these mutations could lead to functional changes in the spice protein of the virus, a unique structure over the viral envelope that enables the coronavirus to bind with human cells.

The study used a small sample size. Photo / Character

Computer simulation predicts that these mutations will increase its infectivity. To test the theory, He and colleagues infected cells with strains carrying different mutations.

The most aggressive strains could generate 270 times more viral load than the weaker type. These strains also killed the cells faster.

It was an unexpected result of less than a dozen patients, “indicating that the true diversity of the viral strains is still largely independent,” he wrote in the newspaper.

The mutations were genes different from the earliest strain isolated in Wuhan, where the virus was first detected in late December of last year.

The coronavirus changes at an average rate of about one mutation per month. By Monday, more than 10,000 strains had been sequenced by scientists around the globe, containing more than 4300 mutations, according to the Chinese National Center for Bioinformatics.

Most of these samples were sequenced using a standard approach that could generate a result quickly. The genes were read only once, and there was room for error.

Li’s team used a more complex method known as ultra-deep winding. Each building block of the virus genome has been read more than 100 times, allowing researchers to see changes that could be overlooked by the conventional approach.

The researchers also found three consecutive changes – known as three-nucleotide mutations – in a 60-year-old patient, which was a rare event. Usually the genes mutated simultaneously on one site.

This patient spent more than 50 days in hospital, much longer than other Covid-19 patients, and even his feces were infectious with live viral stress.

“Investigating the functional impact of this three-nucleotide mutation would be very interesting,” he and colleagues said in the paper.

Professor Zhang Xuegong, head of the bioinformatics division at the National Laboratory of Information Science and Technology at Tsinghua University, said that ultra-deep sequencing could be an effective strategy to track the virus mutation.

“It can produce some useful information.”

But this approach could be much more time consuming and expensive. Could not apply to all samples.

“Our understanding of the virus remains pretty shallow,” Zhang said.

Questions such as where the virus came from could kill some healthy young people, while generating no detectable symptoms in many others, yet left scientists scratching their heads.

“If there is a discovery that overturns the previous perception, don’t be surprised.”

– South China Morning Mail

