Coronavirus Covid 19: a virologist for masks, contact treatment and animals

From RNZ

Covid-19 may have a higher reproductive rate than previously believed, but evidence shows wearing a mask will not help protect you from getting it, a British virologist says.

Dr Chris Smith, a consultant clinical virologist at the University of Cambridge and one of BBC Radio 5 Live’s Nude Scientists, spoke to Kim Hill on Saturday morning about contact tracing, using a face mask and whether animals could transmit the infection to other animals and humans.

Smith said it was clear that most cases were insignificant, but now it is also clear that some people who have the virus are asymptomatic and infectious.

Citing a recent medical paper, Smith said it is now thought that the rate of attack of the infection was approaching a few percent, so probably two to three million people in Britain already had the virus.

Photo / RNZ

This reflected what he saw in the test center he was managing.

Initially about 5 percent of the tests returned positive results, then that jumped to a third of the tests and last weekend 50 percent of the tests returned positive.

It was clear that the breeding number – how many people were infected by one man – was higher than first expected.

Masks’ public wear: ‘It’s cosmetic, it’s not effective’

But Smith is confident that masks do not help protect people against catching the disease.

There are conflicting tips on the use of masks, with many medical experts saying they do nothing, yet the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given guidance to the public to use them.

Smith said wearing masks was a society – evidence has shown they are not helpful.

“One possible core of truth, and this could be in this way, that we could slip into darkness and slow the spread of it if you have a face mask and you are coughing and coughing up some human.” probably reduce the amount of virus in which you use them. So that might make a difference, but for the average passive carrier who isn’t sick, it’s probably not useful. “

While the virus is pushed through the air if an infected person bites or sucks, it may also spread only through someone who breathes close to someone else.

“But the main thing is not, is this true, or is it, then I put a piece of material over my face that quickly gets wet, has holes around the side and doesn’t fit my face properly, and pretty quickly everyone items that land on the front work through the moisture and then into me – that’s the question, and what I’m arguing with has some benefit.

Photo / RNZ

“Now I will hold my hands, if anyone can show me the evidence that this reduces infection rates, then I will reverse my position, but I go by the evidence currently presented by people who know much more about this than I do, who told me there is no evidence at present to support widespread adoption of this practice – it’s cosmetic, it’s not effective. “

• Covid19.govt.nz: The government’s official Covid-19 advisory website

Smith said masks used in hospitals were on a different level from what the public used, and medical masks excluded particles smaller than the virus – on the way in and out.

Masks could also give a false sense of security, he said, because even if a person wears a mask, the virus can enter through your eyes because the eyes are connected to the nose through the tear tube.

“Anything that lands on your eyes … they then empty into the nose and they can also find the tissues they want to infect there, so you have to protect your eyes as well.”

Social distancing and washing of your hands offered much more protection than wearing masks, he said.

Regarding the risk of animals catching the virus and transmitting it, Smith said there were many unanswered questions and he believed there would be a lot of research in this area.

During one case in Hong Kong, it was believed that someone who had the virus gave it to their dog, but the dog was so low that it was probably below the infectious dose.

– RNZ

. [TagsToTranslate] World