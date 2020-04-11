Coronavirus Covid 19: As a Kiwi / Rapa Nui family runs in one of the most isolated places in the world – Easter Island

There is self-isolation, and then there is self-isolation on one of the furthest places on the planet, Rapa Nui.

And that’s exactly what former West Auckland man Marc Shields does with his wife Rapa Nui Tuhiira Tucki and their three children.

A lockdown there preventing all flights to the popular tourist destination has seen a massive reduction in the island’s population, and with streets, beaches and parks deserted, and supplies limited, the indigenous residents have turned to traditional ways of dealing with the crisis. of the earth and sea.

“It’s super peaceful,” Shields told Herald.

“In the mornings we go fishing and diving. We planted sweets and potatoes. I don’t think we could always live that way, but it’s nice to go back to the old ways.”

Marc Shields with his wife Tuhiira Tucki, eldest son Heki’i (15) and their 7-year-old daughter Heikura in the back, and 2-year-old son Ihaka center front. Photo / Supplied

The couple usually runs a tourist operation on the Chilean-dominated island, also known as Easter Island, which – like New Zealand – has been locked up for the past several weeks with a runway instead of 2pm to 5pm daily.

The island is located almost as far away as it is 3500 km off the coast of Chile, and about a five-hour flight from the capital Santiago.

The island, of 7750 people – about half of native Rapa Nui descendants and half from mainland Chile – is famous for its giant humanoid monoliths called moai, which were carved from basalt more than 1000 years ago.

But there are real fears of an explosion in the tourist spot, which sees about 100,000 visitors a year.

So far five cases have been registered, all from the same household, and with limited health choices, local authorities are working desperately to contain the outbreak.

Tourists were banned from entering the island during the lockdown, which began on March 19, and Rapa Nui authorities this week rejected the central government’s decision to suspend Covid-19 quarantine.

“It’s a difficult situation,” Shields said.

“Many people live here from tourism, but locals don’t want tourists to come yet and potentially bring the disease. You can see that there is some tension around.”

The world famous moai of Rapa Nui. Photo / Marc Shields

As in Māori culture, Tucki said Polynesian descendants have strong concerns for their elders.

“Our seniors are very important to us in our culture, but they are very vulnerable. So we are all striving for our best to stay home and away from any infection.”

She said the island has one hospital and two windmills, and anyone who was really sick should be sent to the mainland.

“We just don’t have the facilities here to deal with a blast.”

Similar to Ma Mori culture, the island has encapsulated a “tap” way of dealing with the enclosure.

Mayor Pedro Edmunds told AFP that residents have returned to their ancient tradition of tapu, based on taking care of themselves.

“To accompany this concept of self-care, we apply the Rapa Nui tradition, an ancestral rule based on sustainability and respect.”

With the tourists gone, it’s more time to take pictures of Rapa Nui’s dramatic landscapes. Photo / Marc Shields

It meant that the locking was widely respected, preventing the virus from spreading far and wide.

Similarly in New Zealand, Māori has begun its own checkpoints to enforce lock-in rules and share messages about the virus, acknowledging the disproportionate impact such diseases can have on its people.

But for the young Shields family, living in the countryside away from the main town, the confining period also gave them a chance to return to the island lifestyle they dreamed of.

Rapa Nui is a popular tourist destination with around 100,000 visitors a year. Photo / Marc Shields

Like many around the world, much of their enclosure was spent on quality time with their children – 15-year-old Heki’i’s son, their 7-year-old daughter Heikura and 2-year-old son Ihaka.

The kids are home, a lot of movies are watching – despite the “terrible” internet connection, and Tucki said she learned to dress the traditional way with a shell.

Shields, a professional photographer, said the lack of tourists also provided a unique opportunity to capture the desert beauty of the island.

“One of my favorite things right now is getting out to the coast early in the morning and taking pictures.

“It sounds very selfish. There are people who are struggling here, and maybe I should be worried, but I really feel amazing and it makes you realize how simply you can live.

“Living outside the land and the sea, collecting rainwater, cutting firewood, cooking outside under the stars – that’s why we came here 12 years ago.”

Rapa Nui is world famous for its dramatic landscapes. Photo / Marc Shields

Shields met Tucki, who grew up in Rapa Nui, when they were both studying at the University of Waikato in 2007. She was there on a scholarship, and was always planning to return to her island home.

By the following year, they were engaged, and relocated to the island shortly thereafter, soon starting their tour company Green Island Tours and Travel.

They host a wide range of tours across the island, covering everything from volcanic excursions to a tour of the Moai, various cruise options and even streets.

With an economy heavily based on tourism Shields said there is a lot of uncertainty about the future.

“Everyone is worried about the coming months. Some of the island’s residents could probably stay a month with the borders closed.

“I feel for those without a lot of money who are dependent on tourists. People will travel their credit cards just to buy food.

“There is no way to know when the industry will restart, but we don’t expect it for at least a few months.”

In the meantime, they would take advantage of their quiet island lifestyle.

“I would much rather be here than in any apartment. The weather here is good, and we have much of the island to explore.”

