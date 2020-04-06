Coronavirus Covid-19: Boris Johnson to stay in hospital “as long as needed”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to spend the night in hospital after being admitted for preventative coronary artery testing.

He was caught earlier in the evening local time, but he is still leading the government response on Covid-19.

Johnson is understood to be in a National Health Service hospital in London where he will remain “as long as needed”.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is likely to chair this evening’s Covid-19 NZT meeting for ministers and officials, which is usually led by the Prime Minister.

Keir Starmer, the newly elected leader of the Labor Party, said: “Wishing the Prime Minister good and speedy recovery.”

Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish Prime Minister said: “Wishing the Prime Minister a better and faster recovery.”

And Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, said: “Sending my best to the Prime Minister and wishing him a speedy recovery.”

GP Dr Sarah Jarvis told the BBC that the Prime Minister is likely to have “moderate” symptoms of coronavirus.

“Most people who develop coronavirus will have mild symptoms – that’s probably 80 percent or so,” she said. “The older you get, the more likely you are to become severely bad at it.

“There is a severe stage, a moderate stage and a critical stage.”

Jarvis, who is not Johnson’s doctor, added:

“Considering he is responsible for the government, this suggests to me that he is likely to have a moderate illness, but that, as a precaution, he is being taken to check the levels of oxygen in his blood, make X-rays and probably scan. his chest.

“And do blood tests to see for example what his white cells look like and what his liver functions look like.”

Jarvis said of Boris Johnson hospital: “The main focus will be on his lungs.

“Most people will progress to having inflammation of the lungs and that inflammation can result in damage to lung tissue, but it can also seriously prevent oxygen being transferred into the bloodstream.”

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar will work as a doctor 1 day a week on the #Coronavirus crisis. He was a doctor for 7 years before politics. He will make phone assessments of those who may have it. He is the son of a doctor and nurse. This is how Britain’s Prime Minister @BorisJohnson is in hospital with # COVID19

– Bill Neely (@BillNeelyNBC) April 5, 2020

She said the tests themselves are very fast.

“You can attach a monitor to someone’s finger and that will give you a test very quickly, in fact in general practice we have systems in place where people who have been discharged from a hospital deliver those tests to them and will simply show the monitor on the finger and literally within 30 seconds will give a result.

“The x-ray will take a little longer and the scan will have to be evaluated and watched by a counselor – we’re definitely talking for a few hours, which I would say.”

Dr. Rupert Beale, Group Leader, Cell Biology of Infectious Laboratories, Francis Crick Institute, said:

“Doctors will check for important vital signs such as oxygen saturation. They will also check blood tests to see what the immune response to the virus looks like and to evaluate liver and kidney function.

“They will perform an electrocardiogram (ECG) to check the heart. More sophisticated tests may include a CT scan of the chest to get an accurate picture of the lungs. They will consider the best way to deliver oxygen and also consider other treatments depending on test results.

“We are in a battle between humanity and a deadly virus. Whatever your policy, we are all on the same side. I wish the Prime Minister a speedy recovery.”

Q&A: BORIS JOHNSON AT HOSPITAL

Why was Johnson hospitalized?

The prime minister was transferred to a hospital as a “precautionary measure,” according to his doctor’s advice, according to number 10. Ten days after his positive test for Covid-19, Johnson is still suffering from high temperature.

Who is leading the government?

When the prime minister first announced that he was ill last week, it was said that Foreign Minister Dominic Raab would take over if Johnson fell ill for work. A spokesperson insisted tonight that Johnson remains “in charge of the government” despite his hospital stay.

Has Johnson been working since his diagnosis?

Johnson has led several meetings by video conference since his diagnosis including the Cabinet. He shared several video updates of his Number 11 flat and stepped out to join the nationwide flip for NHS staff on Friday NZT.

Was his pregnant boyfriend sick?

Carrie Symonds said she suffered from Covid-19 symptoms, but is “on trial.” Symonds, 32, who is expecting the couple’s first baby in the early northern summer, said she had not been tested for the virus.

Has anyone else in Government been sick?

Matt Hancock, Secretary of Health, is already back at work after he tested positive for the coronavirus. Scottish Secretary Alister Jack also developed signs of the disease. Chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty self-quarantined after noticing symptoms, and Prime Minister Dominic Cummings’ chief counsel, also self-isolating.

