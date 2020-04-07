Coronavirus Covid 19: Deaths are slowing down in places, the condition of British PM is getting worse

The abrupt increase in coronary heart disease deaths has apparently leveled Monday in hard-hit New York, highlighting a trend in Italy and Spain, as the crisis escalated alarmingly in Britain, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson was transferred to intensive care after his condition. damaged

The 55-year-old Johnson was aware and did not immediately need to be on duty, his office said. The Prime Minister is the world’s first known leader to become ill with the virus.

President Donald Trump has said he is asking “major companies” to contact officials in London about therapists who could help Johnson, describing them as “a very complex treatment of things they have just developed”.

A man is waiting for customers at a pharmacy in Igualada, Spain. Photo / AP

“We’ve contacted all of Boris’ doctors, and we’ll see what happens, but they’re ready to go,” Trump told reporters, without specifying the companies.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced the first, weak signs of the outbreak, that it may be at or near its peak, though he warns that there is no time to relax the social distance restrictions. He ordered higher fines for violators.

“The numbers look like they might turn around. ‘Yes, it’s over!” No, no. And other places have made that mistake, “he said while deaths in the United States climbed past 10,000, with about 350,000 confirmed infections.

Passengers wave from their balcony on the cruise ship Coral Princess as they land at Port Miami. Photo / AP

Shares rallied on Wall Street and around the world, according to news from the United States and places like Italy and Spain. The Dow Jones Industrial gained over 1,600 points, or nearly 8 percent.

Flashes elsewhere have moved in the opposite direction: France has recorded its highest 24-hour death toll since the epidemic, 833. And Japan has considered an emergency situation for Tokyo and other areas due to growing infections in the country with the third world. largest economy and its oldest population.

Worldwide, more than 1.3 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 70,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, due to limited evidence, different ways that nations count the dead, and intentional under-reporting of some governments.

The latest data suggests that social distance seems to work in some countries, and is better than expected.

One of the main models of the explosion, the University of Washington, now projects about 82,000 U.S. deaths through early August, or 12 percent less than previously predicted, with the largest number of daily deaths occurring on April 16. stronger data from Italy and Spain and from hospitals.

The death toll in New York State rose to 4700, and the death toll in New York City closed at 2753 lives lost at the World Trade Center on 11 September.

City workers wearing protective suits sprayed a disinfectant in an area in downtown Grozny, Russia. Photo / AP

The state has averaged less than 600 deaths a day over the past four days. As terrible as that number is, the approximately constant daily totals were seen as a positive sign. Cuomo also reported that the number of new people entering hospitals daily has decreased, as has the number of critically ill patients requiring ventilators.

At the same time, he ordered schools and impractical companies to remain closed until the end of the month, announcing he would double the fines for breaking rules to $ 1000. Even as he announced positive signs, he warned that hospitals were under extreme pressure.

To help ease the strain, a hospital ship sent to New York can now be used for Covid-19 patients, Trump said. The governor tweeted that the USNS Comfort will add 1000 beds hired by federal personnel.

“This will provide much-needed relief to our overly stressed hospital systems,” Cuomo wrote.

Elsewhere around the world, Austria and At Theio have both been openly discussing how to ease some of the crypto restrictions, starting with reopening of some small shops and garden centers next week.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The government’s official Covid-19 advisory website

Deaths in the UK climbed to more than 400 on Monday, with almost 5400 dead. Sunday was particularly dark, with more than 600 deaths – even more than Italy recorded.

Italy’s day-to-day new Covid-19 case dipped again, for the smallest single-day growth in early three weeks. The country, infuriated by the virus, also saw a drop for the third straight day in beds of intensive care occupied by infected patients.

A recently deceased person is sitting in an election truck before burial, outside Teodoro Maldonado Hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Photo / AP

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has promised the Italians that they will soon ‘reap the fruits of these sacrifices’ in personal freedoms, though he declined to say when the lock will be lifted.

Italy is by far the highest death rate in the world – more than 16,500 – but the pressure on intensive care units in the north has diminished so much that the region no longer airs patients to other regions.

Nursing Coordinator Maria Berardelli at Pope John XXIII’s hard-hit Pope in Bergamo said that while the number of new patients has made things a little easier, hospital members are still drawing on long difficult moves.

“The work has not been reduced,” Berardelli said. “There were fewer admissions to the emergency room, but our intensive care units are still full, so activity has not been reduced.”

In Spain, deaths and new infections have fallen again. The health ministry reported 637 new deaths, the lowest toll in 13 days, for more than 13,000 deaths. New infections were also the lowest in two weeks.

Emergency rooms in the hard-hit Madrid region of 6.6 million returned almost normal week after scene of patients sleeping on floors and in chairs.

Transport, mobility and urban affairs minister José Luis Ábalos said figures show that Spain is entering a “new phase of the fight”.

“This new phase does not mean we can drop our guard. We are evaluating the measures we will need to take,” Ábalos said.

It was a message echoed by leaders across the world: All gains could easily be reversed if people no longer comply with blocking rules.

A report from a federal surveillance agency found that three of four U.S. hospitals surveyed already treat patients with confirmed or suspected Covid-19. And some places, like Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., predict that the peak won’t arrive until May or well into the summer.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, reported the death of a newborn girl prematurely after her mother contracted the disease and was put on a ventilator. Louisiana, a state where New Orleans hosts millions of tourists annually, has had more than 500 deaths.

The virus is spread by drops of cough or wheezing. For most people, the virus causes mild to moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. But for some, especially older adults and the sick, it can cause pneumonia. More than 270,000 people have recovered worldwide.

