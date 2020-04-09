Coronavirus Covid 19: Intelligence shows that US was warned in November – report

U.S. intelligence officers knew a new contagion swept Wuhan in November, but they were unable to deliver the message to the top, according to ABC News.

Espionage is not just about secret agents and deep hacks. Intelligent agencies around the world are also monitoring the daily pulse of life across the planet.

How much rain? Are crops healthy? Do people follow their usual behavior patterns?

According to ABC News in the US, a series of “red flags” began to appear over Wuhan in November.

Behavioral patterns have changed – companies have behaved differently, as have local authorities. It all matched the profile for emerging contagion.

Hospital staff cleans emergency room of Wuhan Medical Treatment Center January 22

So analysts have gone deeper into beating Chinese communications and accessing digital records and then initiated long-established protocols to get this early warning along the chain of command.

The ABC, citing four sources “informed of the secret reporting”, reports that their message has repeatedly hit brick walls.

“Analysts have concluded that it could be a cataclysmic event,” one of the sources reportedly told ABC.

“It was then reported multiple times” to appropriate levels along the chain of command, extending from the Defense Intelligence Agency through the Pentagon’s Joint Staff – and the White House. However today the Pentagon has denied that such a report even exists.

Deaf ears

The National Center for Medical Intelligence (NCMI) of the US military was established to give early warning of exactly such an incident as the coronavirus that began in Wuhan.

The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) subdivision has learned that a highly contagious disease can present a “clear and present danger” to the American homeland. So it combined all the satellite imagery, behavioral maps, wire and computer taps it had from Wuhan into a comprehensive report.

The task of the DIA is to ensure US troops, sailors and airspace have the information they need to perform their duties. And that includes staying healthy.

A medical worker is watching CT scans at the Huoshenshan playground hospital in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province on March 17. Photo / AP

“This has definitely been reported starting in late November as something the military needs to take over,” one source reportedly told the ABC.

Alert bulletins were circulated through confidential channels around Thanksgiving (November 26). From then until December, information was provided to all levels of the US federal government and intelligence agencies.

The news later leaked its way to President Donald Trump’s Daily Summary in early January, the ABC reported.

The harsh warnings about this briefing have been the subject of reports by the Washington Post.

Donald Trump initially publicly blamed the severity of the threat posed by the virus. Photo / AP

“Donald Trump may not have expected that, but many other people in government were – they just couldn’t get him to do anything about it,” one official told the Post last month. “The system flashed red.”

The New York Times also reported that Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro sent an internal White House memo in late January warning of a “full-blown pandemic.”

When asked at the weekend about receiving information, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told ABC: “I can’t remember.” Asked whether he remembered the NCMI presentation to the National Security Council in December, he replied: “I’m not aware of it.”

After ABC News released its report, the Defense Department issued a statement from Colonel R. Shane Day, director of the NCMI, who denied that the report even existed.

“In practice, the National Center for Medical Intelligence does not comment publicly on specific intelligence issues. However, in the interest of transparency during this current public health crisis, we can confirm that media reporting on the existence / release of a National Center. Coronavirus medical intelligence reporting in November of 2019 is not correct. No such NCMI product exists, “the statement said.

ABC News said the White House National Security Council and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment.

National security crisis

The pivotal National Security Council (NSC) has been in crisis for several years. Its most recent bloodshed was in September, when National Security Advisor John Bolton resigned.

He had replaced HR McMaster in April 2018. McMaster replaced Lt Gen Michael Flynn, who was fired after less than a month in the job in January 2017.

But the specialist committee itself experienced a revolving door of staff and members, all tasked with turning intelligence agencies into informed counsel for the president and his key staff.

According to US ABC sources, that intelligence was provided, however.

It was spacious. It was detailed. It was clear.

Chinese police are marching past a checkpoint around Wuhan Central Hospital on April 4. Photo / AP

“It’s no wonder the intelligence community has detected the blast,” former Department of Homeland Security Under Secretary John Cohen said. “What is surprising and disappointing is that the White House ignored the clear warning signs, failed to follow established pandemic response protocols and was slow to institute a nationwide effort to respond to this crisis.”

Their warnings were handed to the NSC’s Director of Anti-proliferation and Biodefense – generally tasked with analyzing the threat of weapons of mass destruction.

Politico revealed NSC policy team began working around the hour on the implications of the virus through early January. They knew that severe action was needed, quickly.

By early March, more than 50 meetings and committee calls had been conducted and reported.

Meanwhile, Trump has authorized travel restrictions from China on January 31, while publicly easing the severity of the threat posed by the virus.

Then, on March 19, he changed the pronunciation: “No one knew there was going to be a pandemic or epidemic of this proportion.”

