Coronavirus Covid 19: Keys means that millions of women cannot achieve birth control

The callers were in tears. One by one, women in households across rural Zimbabwe had a complaining question: When would family planning services return?

Lockups imposed to prevent the spread of coronary viruses have made millions of women in Africa, Latin America and elsewhere beyond the reach of stillbirth and other sexual and reproductive health needs. Committed to their homes with their husbands and others, they face unwanted pregnancies and little idea of ​​when they will be able to reach the outside world again.

In these uncertain times, women “must lock up their womb,” Abebe Shibru, Zimbabwean country director of Marie Stopes International, told the Associated Press. “But there is no way in a rural area.”

Eighteen countries in Africa have imposed national keys, according to the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rwanda, the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to impose one, has extended it as a sign of a possible future.

Even where family planning remains available, providers say women are scared of being braved and being beaten by security forces and accused of defying the restrictions. Meanwhile, outbound services, key to reaching rural women, have largely stopped evoking crowds and the risk of workers spreading the virus.

The International Planned Parenthood Federation, or IPPF, in a new report on Thursday says that more than one in five member clinics have closed due to pandemic and related restrictions, including more than 5000 mobile clinics across 64 countries. Most are in South Asia and Africa, but Latin America and Europe have also seen hundreds of closures.

From Pakistan to Germany to Colombia, IPPF members say they have reduced HIV testing and sexual violence response work and are facing shortages of contraceptives.

“They have needs that they can’t wait for,” IPPF director general Alvaro Bermejo said of women in a statement, calling on governments to provide protective equipment to allow intimate care.

For most people, coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. But for some, especially older adults and the sick, it can cause pneumonia and death.

In Europe, 100 non-government groups on Wednesday called on governments to ensure reproductive health services, saying many facilities sharply reduced or shut them down.

The expected baby boom alone in Africa, even as birth rates have declined in many countries as more girls are educated, will add to the growth that is already projected to double the continent’s 1.3 billion population by 2050.

In Zimbabwe, Marie Stopes provided more than 400,000 women last year with family planning services, Shibru said, including preventing nearly 50,000 unsafe abortions. But now distribution services, which reach more than 60 percent of customers, are discontinued. Even in clinics that remain open, clients have dropped by 70 percent.

That leaves a land of men, no longer free to work on the fields or elsewhere, confined with their wives for weeks.

“Husband and wife, what else can they do in that house?” asked Future Gwena, a foreign worker at Marie Stopes. “I think we will have many pregnancies and unfortunately unintentional. And most will result in miscarriages, domestic violence. Our community is a parent. If something goes wrong at home, it is the mother’s fault, even if the man initiated it.” . “

In Venezuela, thousands of women who once turned to neighboring Colombia for birth control or other reproductive health care are blocked after the border was closed to help reduce the spread of the virus.

A sexual health room where patients can receive potatoes, STD treatments and birth control in Cleveland. Photo / AP

Marianne Menjivar, Colombian country director for the International Trade Commission, said her group anticipated the difficulties and gave some women a three-month supply of birth control pills.

“Devastating,” she said of the interruption. “Women don’t stop giving birth just because there is a pandemic.”

Meanwhile, travel restrictions and slowdowns in manufacturing in Asia mean that some suppliers in the family are planning to send wireless contraceptives and other items as shares are short at home.

“I was expecting a shipment from Asia today, but it’s canceled,” Shibru said. “I don’t know how to fill that gap. It is supposed to come today to serve us for the next six months. So this is one of the tragedies … We expect a huge shortage of contraceptives in African countries. Absolutely, condoms, too.”

In Uganda, Carole Sekimpi, country director Marie Stopes said they did not know when a shipment of emergency contraceptives would arrive because India, their source, was also locked up. They have worn a month and also need oral contraceptive pills.

“Yesterday, when I heard (neighboring) Kenya talk about locking in Nairobi and Mombasa, I thought, ‘My god, what’s going to happen to all our shipments?'” She said. “All in all, there will definitely be a problem.”

She cared for the girls and women interned in homes with potential attackers, even uncles or cousins. Her organization canceled broadcasting, which provides about 40% of services, and clinics saw a drop in customer traffic of about 20%.

“We don’t see you anymore,” anxious callers say. “What’s going on?”

Even the capital, Kampala, was hit. Sekimpi said she visited a large government-run hospital there on Monday, “but when I arrived, my heart was broken because the one service suspended was family planning. With good reason, because it usually was crowded.”

She expects not only a baby boom but an increase in unsafe abortions and post-abortion care, along with panicked women seeking to remove their IUD (intrauterine device) or birth control implant sooner than expected, as they fear no working family will be around. help them later.

Even the U.S. Embassy in Uganda has noted the challenges that women face, tweeting that “Periods don’t break due to pandemics” and sharing tips on how to wash healthy pads at home.

The series of things is similar across Africa, said Shibru in Zimbabwe, citing a daily call with country directors in Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Madagascar and elsewhere.

“Look, everything has been turned over to Covid,” he said of the coronary heart disease. “But after Covid, another disaster will be women’s health, unless something happens now.”

– AP

