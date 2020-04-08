Coronavirus Covid 19: Mayor expelled after saying Boris Johnson ‘deserves it’

A British mayor was ousted by the Labor Party after saying Prime Minister Boris Johnson “deserved” the infection with Covid-19, which saw him admitted to intensive care.

Sheila Oakes, who is mayor of Heanor, Derbyshire, went on Facebook to say: “He is totally deserving of this and he is one of the worst ministers we have ever had”.

Sheila Oakes apologized for saying that Boris Johnson “deserves that.” Photo / Supplied

Her comments were in response to calls from the British public to say a prayer for the painful prime minister.

Her comments sparked a fierce response online and caused her local branch of the Labor Party to expel her, saying they were “terrified and very disappointed.”

Amber Valley County Council Labor Chief Chris Emmas-Williams told the Associated Press he was inundated with complaints about Oakes.

Emmas-Williams said Oakes had “apologized to me personally, on Facebook and BBC Radio Derby,” adding a full internal party inquiry.

Writing on Facebook, he said: “As head of the Council and Working Group, I am dismayed and very disappointed by the comments posted on Facebook by Cllr Sheila Oakes.

“In politics there is no room for personal and hurtful comments, no matter how angry you are. I asked Cllr Oakes to remove the comments and apologize immediately after it was brought to my attention.

“Neither the Working Group can condemn this behavior, it does not match the standards expected in public life or office.

“A full investigation will take place and appropriate action will be in accordance with the Labor rules and regulations.”

Emmas-Williams later said: “We wish the Prime Minister, and everyone who is suffering from this terrible disease, a speedy recovery and send love and solidarity to them and their families.”

Oakes told BBC Radio Derby: “I made a mistake.”

