Coronavirus Covid 19: New York paramedics ordered not to resuscitate heart patients

State officials in New York City, which was devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, have issued a rough directive to paramedics, urging them not to resuscitate patients they find without a pulse when they arrive on scene.

The move provoked fury among first responders who said they would continue to try to save lives.

The New York Post reported that paramedics had previously said they would spend up to 20 minutes trying to revive people found in cardiac arrest and the change is “necessary during Covid-19’s response to protect the health and safety of EMS providers by limiting their exposure, saving resources, and ensuring optimal use of equipment to save the greatest number of lives, ” according to a state-issued memo.

New York paramedics load a seriously ill patient with Covid-19 symptoms into an ambulance. Photo / Engraving Images

Outraged primary care doctors say the directive is against every fiber of its role.

“They no longer give people a second chance to live,” Oren Barzilay, union leader, told the New York Post

“Our job is to recruit patients. This guideline takes away from us,” he said.

READ MORE:

• Covid-19 coronavirus: A troubling new world milestone; New York residents were ordered to wear face masks

• Coverage 19 coronavirus: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio blasts President Trump

• Covid-19 coronavirus: In New York City, 10,834 people died of a virus in a month

• Premium – Covid 19 coronavirus: New Zealand doctor in New York witnesses ‘disaster filled’

The new guidelines are an additional tightening of rules after paramedics were told earlier this month not to transport cardiac patients to a hospital if they could not resuscitate at the scene.

The new rules mean it encourages paramedics not even to try to revive patients.

“Now you don’t get 20 minutes of CPR unless you have a rhythm,” a veteran paramedic told the New York Post, referring to cardiac patients without a pulse.

“They just let you die.”

That worker acknowledged only a small percentage of patients without pulse ever resuscitated, but to those patients it was a “big deal”.

One day after the state’s directive was issued, the New York Fire Department countered and said they would continue trying to save lives.

The FDNY told emergency service workers that “the NYC 911 system will continue to support higher care,” meaning proven life-saving treatments will continue.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The government’s official Covid-19 advisory website

.