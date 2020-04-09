Coronavirus Covid-19: Patients’ low level of antibodies surprise researchers

Recovered coronavirus patients may have very low levels of antibodies in their system, researchers have found, in a discovery that could impede the development of immune tests.

A team from Fudan University in China analyzed blood from 175 patients discharged from the Shanghai Public Health Clinic Center and found nearly a third surprisingly few antibodies.

In 10 patients, antibodies could not be detected at all, which could also put them at greater risk of secondary infection, the researchers warned.

“Whether these patients are at risk of relapse or re-infection should be investigated in further studies,” the authors wrote in an article on the prescriptive website Medrxiv.org, an online platform for early research that has not yet been reviewed by pearls.

All patients had recently recovered from mild symptoms of the disease and most of those with low antibody levels were young.

The levels increased with age, and people in the 60-85 age group showed more than three times the number of antibodies as people in the 15-39 age group, according to suspicions that the virus is most deadly when it triggers an extreme immune response. . .

British experts said the results showed why the government was struggling to produce a reliable antibody test, as it may need to be much more sensitive than previously thought.

Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, said: “This is relevant to the current debate on antibody testing in the UK. If many people produce only low levels of antibodies to Sars-CoV-2 (the scientific name of the virus behind Covid-19) then any community-based test would need to have high sensitivity. This gives further insight into why community-based antibody testing in the United Kingdom has not yet been authorized for use. “

However, Eleanor Riley, a professor of immunology and infectious disease at the University of Edinburgh, said the findings are calming and consistent with other respiratory diseases.

“A small number of people did not produce detectable neutralizing antibodies, but they all recovered, suggesting that there are other types of antibodies or other components of the immune response that can also counteract the infection,” she said.

“Levels of all antibodies analyzed were higher in older people than in younger people and also correlated with markers of disease severity.

“Although viral load data were not available (a major limitation of the study), this would match higher antibody levels in those recovering from a more severe disease, which could be due to higher viral loads.”

