Coronavirus Covid 19: Scientists reveal that infections remain in the air for more than 12 hours

Scientists have discovered that the new coronavirus is “remarkably resistant” in the air and can remain infectious for more than 12 hours.

Researchers from the United States compared the virus with Sars and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome to see how long it remains infectious when suspended in the air for up to 16 hours.

They found spreading through the air perhaps a more important exposure pathway than previously thought.

In their study, particles of the virus were still able to infect cells in a plateau and appeared harmless under a microscope after 16 hours.

“That’s very unusual, we would expect them to be dumped into the air by then,” aerobiologist of infectious disease professor Chad Roy, one of the co-authors of the study, told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“We scientists do not use this bold language lightly, which is why health authorities need to pay attention.”

Despite not being reviewed by peers, Roy said they were confident in their results because they were replicated across four different labs.

Physician in full PPE. Photo / AP

The research was published early as the fight against coronavirus around the world continues.

“We’re all operating under a fire drill, there’s still so much we don’t know about this virus and it’s so urgent,” Roy told SMH.

“Of course we need more research, environmental conditions [outside the lab] vary … and we didn’t look at personal susceptibility [or dose] … but in science, when you see a warning light blinking like that, you have to pay attention.”

In the real world, there are a lot of confusing factors like heat and humidity.

It is thought that the virus is mainly spread by close contact in large drops of coughing or wheezing. This essentially means that although research shows that the pathogen is airborne, you cannot get it from passing by someone in the street.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The government’s official Covid-19 advisory website

General infections generally only infect one or two extra people, as opposed to airborne diseases like dexterity, which can spread to 10 people.

The cunning virus is unusually small. It is so tiny that it can float around that someone has fainted for up to two hours.

Epidemiologist Michael LeVasseur last month said that coronavirus could easily spread through the air, we would see much higher levels of transmission.

“And we would see a different pattern in who gets infected,” he told medical news service STAT.

“With droplet spread, it’s mostly about closing contacts. But if a virus easily exists as an aerosol, you might get it from people you share an elevator with.

“It’s obvious [it’s] that the virus mainly spreads through droplets and not as an aerosol.”

. [TagsToTranslate] World