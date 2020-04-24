Coronavirus Covid 19: Sweden thinks we underestimate how many people have had a virus

COMMENT:

Many countries around the world now face the difficult decision of when and how to prevent restrictive restrictions due to the new coronavirus. In the absence of a vaccine, new waves of the epidemic are likely to appear, unless enough people have been infected to achieve herd immunity (assuming those who contracted the virus retain enough protection and the virus does not mutate into a particular strain). ) – an estimated 60 percent.

Unfortunately, government advisers in Britain, France and many other countries suggest that only a few percent of the population has been infected so far. But does this add up? Like the proverbial “canary in the cage,” Sweden, which encourages social distancing, but not fully enclosed, could lead the world. Here, the authorities claim that the country is rapidly approaching its immunity.

At face value, Sweden is not feeling well. As of April 22, its death rate from Covid-19 was the 10th highest in the world, with 17.3 deaths per 100,000. By comparison, its neighbors Denmark, Norway and Finland ranked 17th, 22nd and 31st with 6.4, 3.4 and 2.6 deaths per 100,000.

Protecting a population from becoming infected with aggressive containment is like protecting a forest in the path of wildfire – unless sustained firefighting efforts are made, the forest will eventually burn down. Aggressive contact tracking, testing, quarantine and locks reduce minimum of contagion and substantially reduced early Covid-19 deaths.

But unless those who remain uninfected are protected to effective pharmacological interventions (vaccines, prophylaxis and therapists) online, the final burden of deaths may be the same in countries that choose lock-in as in those that have adopted more liberal content strategies.

How close Sweden is to inanimate immunity is unknown, as randomized testing for seroprevalence, which requires testing for the virus and antibodies (to detect past infection), has not yet been conducted nationwide, although plans are in the beginning. However, the national public health agency, Folkhälsomyndigheten, and Swedish military ground 738 Stockholmers and found that 2.5% were infected between March 26 and April 3 with Sars-CoV-2.

Mathematical models were also made to assess the community spread of Sars-CoV-2. In analyzes conducted by a major British group, around 3.1 per cent of the Swedish population was estimated to be infected by 28 March. This contrasts with the much higher proportions estimated for Stockholm by Tom Britton, a leading Swedish academic working with Folkhälsomyndigheten, who suggests above until half the capital’s population becomes infected by early May – and the rest of the country may follow fast.

But how can you get such different estimates? As mentioned elsewhere by Britton, many assumptions of the models, particularly the mortality rate of a case (the proportion of infected dying as a result), are uncertain. That’s because testing has focused on cases serious enough to end up in hospital and health care workers. But we do not know the number of people who suffer from mild or no symptoms – these should be assessed by simulations.

Because the community spread of Sars-CoV-2 is one of the main X-factors, attention is turned to how this can be measured rather than simply simulated.

Way forward

In the UK and US, the Covid Symptom Tracker app has provided public health authorities with valuable data on symptoms and risk factors that give early warnings of where Covid-19 is likely to hit, as well as the general spread of the virus. The app is in the process of being launched in Sweden.

Combining nationwide self-reported data with directly assessed seroprevalence testing is likely to be a very effective way to track the spread of Sars-CoV-2. One of the most aggressive efforts to achieve this was in Iceland.

A recent report documented 0.6 to 0.8 percent of the population infected before April 4, remaining constant over the 20-day screening period – in line with an effective removal strategy.

People gather in a park in Stockholm, Sweden. Photo / AP

These findings correspond to a fatality rate of ~ 0.36 percent (or about four deaths in every 1000 infected). This number is remarkably close to the case mortality rate of 0.37 percent reported recently by a seroprevalence study in Gangelt, Germany, and consistent with studies in Finland. It is much lower than the official case mortality rate of around 13 per cent in the UK, Italy and France, which is well recognized to be substantially excessive surplus due to the very restrictive testing done in most countries.

Assuming a case mortality rate of ~ 0.36% and combining this with confirmed Covid-19 deaths in Sweden (2021 on 23 April), one can very rudely estimate the total number infected through mid-April – to no avail a surrogate for an expert modeling. or direct testing. However, this equates to 561,389 infections nationwide (~ 5.5 percent of the total population).

Considering that more than half of the deaths so far have occurred in Stockholm (1128 on 23 April), yet only ~ 10% of the population lives there, about a third of the population in Sweden’s capital may have become infected in mid-April. This is in line with estimates from early May reported by Stockholm by Folkhälsomyndigheten.

However, many deaths due to Covid-19 happen unexpectedly, which means that the number of deaths may be much higher. This in turn would mean the total number of infections probably higher than estimated by the use of the case-death equation. In some countries, deaths from Covid-19 may be reported as pneumonic deaths. And deaths occurring at home or in care homes where there has been less testing are often not included in official calculations – or added much later.

There is also evidence suggesting that the virus began to spread much earlier than first thought. This means that thousands of Covid-19 kills would not be attributed to Covid-19 (possibly pneumonia instead). In the United States, for example, an autopsy of a patient who died on February 6 confirmed that the virus had hit the country almost a month earlier than recorded. Similar tests have been discovered in Italy.

Meanwhile, research published in Lancet suggests that the true number of Covid-19 deaths in China would be four times higher if the case definition of Covid-19, which was later used, was applied from the outset.

Ultimately, these things matter when we try to estimate how many people have been infected by the number of people who have died. Many speculations about how close Britain is to livestock immunity, some have argued so, that half the population became infected in mid-March. Infection estimated using the equivalent of the number of fatal cases, however, suggests that it is a much lower proportion, but, like Stockholm, London has so far borne the heaviest burden of infections.

It is impossible to know for sure how many people had Covid-19 – in Sweden and most other countries. But if the simulations done in Sweden are correct, and post-infection immunity is achieved in most people, we should soon expect infections and deaths in Stockholm to drop substantially in the coming weeks.

& bull; Paul W Franks is Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at Lund University.

