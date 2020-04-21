Coronavirus Covid 19: UN warns of world hunger pandemic

The head of the UN food agency warned on Tuesday that as the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic, it is also “on the brink of a hunger pandemic”, which could lead to “multiple famines of biblical proportions” in a few months if imminent. action doesn’t happen.

David Beasley, managing director of the World Food Program, told the UN Security Council that even before Covid-19 became a problem, he told world leaders that “2020 will face the worst humanitarian crisis since World War II.”

This is due to wars in Syria, Yemen and elsewhere, grasshoppers in Africa, frequent natural disasters and economic crises, including in Lebanon, Congo, Sudan and Ethiopia, he said.

Beasley said that today 821 million people go to bed hungry every night around the world, yet 135 million people face a “hunger crisis or worse,” and a new analysis of the World Food Program shows that, as a result of Covid-19. An additional 130 million people “could be pushed to the famine by the end of 2020”.

An undernourished boy is lying in bed waiting to receive treatment at a nutrition center at Al-Sabeen Hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. Photo by AP / Hani Mohammed

He said in the video report that WFP delivers food to nearly 100 million people in a day, including “about 30 million people, who literally depend on us to stay alive.”

Beasley, who is recovering from Covid-19, said if those 30 million people were out of reach, “our analysis shows that 300,000 people could starve every day for three months” – and that doesn’t include increased hunger for coronavirus.

“At worst, we could look at hunger in about three dozen countries, and in fact in 10 of these countries, we already have over a million people per country who are hungry,” he said. .

According to WFP, the 10 countries with the worst food crises in 2019 were Yemen, Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Syria, Sudan, Nigeria and Haiti.

Beasley has said in many countries that the food crisis is the result of conflict.

Few locusts swarm over a tree in Kipsing, near Oldonyiro, in Isiolo Prefecture, Kenya. Weeks before the coronavirus spread across much of the world. Photo by AP / Sven Torfinn, FAO

But he said he raises the prospect of a “hunger pandemic” because “there is also the real danger that more people could possibly die from the economic impact of Covid-19 than from the virus itself”.

The WFP chief said that blockages and economic recessions will cause significant incomes for the working poor.

He pointed to a sharp drop in foreign shipments that would hurt countries like Haiti, Nepal and Somalia; loss of tourism revenue, which will, for example, damage Ethiopia, where it accounts for 47 percent of total exports; and the collapse of oil prices that will have a major impact on lower-income countries such as South Sudan, where oil is responsible for nearly 99 percent of total exports.

As the UN’s backbone, Beasley said WFP has played a large role in handling Covid-19 delivering millions of pieces of protective equipment, testing kits and face masks to 78 countries on behalf of the World Health Organization and administering humanitarian air services to bring doctors, nurses and humanitarian personnel into countries in need of assistance.

He urged greater humanitarian access, coordinated action to deliver assistance, end business disruption, and accelerated and increased funding including $ 350 million to set up a network of logistics hubs and transportation systems to maintain supply chains worldwide.

“The truth is we don’t have time on our side, so let’s act wisely – and act quickly,” Beasley said.

“I believe that with our expertise and partnerships, we can bring together the equipment and programs needed to ensure that the COVID-19 pandemic will not become a humanitarian and food disaster. – AP

