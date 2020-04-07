As British Prime Minister Boris Johnson fights the heart attack in the intensive care unit of a London hospital, the people of his country wish him well – and ask who is in charge.

The answer is ambiguous. Britain’s unwritten constitution does not specify what happens if a prime minister becomes incapable of doing his job.

There is no official role of acting or deputy prime minister, and heads of government only step down from office by resignation or death, said Alex Thomas, program director of the Institute for Government, a policy think tank.

“Boris Johnson continues as prime minister as long as none of those things happen,” he said.

UK leaders can appoint someone to fill them temporarily during illness or absence. When he was admitted to the hospital on Monday NZT, Johnson asked outside secretary Dominic Raab – who also holds the title first secretary of state – to take over many of his duties “as needed.”

The wording has caused some confusion about the limits of Raab’s powers and whether he has the right to make important policy decisions, or even to lead the country to war.

Johnson’s official spokesman, James Slack, said today that Raab will lead the government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, and will also be able to lead National Security Council meetings, though no one is currently scheduled.

But Raab cannot fire cabinet ministers or senior officials, and he will not hold the prime minister’s weekly hearing with the queen.

In the British political system, the prime minister’s power lies less in the specific responsibilities of the role – which are relatively few – than in the political capital and authority of the leader as “first among equals” in the Cabinet.

This is especially true of the Johnson government, which consists of relatively inexperienced ministers appointed by a prime minister with a great personality and a huge personal mandate from a summary election victory in December.

“This was not a Cabinet of equals,” said Jill Rutter, a former civil servant and senior researcher at the UK in a Change Europe pension fund. “This was Boris Johnson and his people.”

Raab’s “lack of political authority” may become noticeable if it is time to make important decisions, such as facilitating the country’s coronavirus blockade in an attempt to revive the economy.

Restrictions on movement and economic activity were imposed on March 23 in response to Covid-19, initially for three weeks. That means a review is needed next week.

Government medical advisers said infections have still peaked in the UK and more than 6,100 deaths reported so far are unlikely to be lifted soon.

British officials are hoping Johnson will return to his desk after the decision is made.

If Johnson were unable to return to work, he could resign and elect a successor whom the queen would ask to appoint prime minister.

Last week in Bangkok, a redirect container with thousands of masks destined for Berlin was redirected. For the urban elderly, the United States is blaming https://t.co/XAFvrDH9Qy

– POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) April 7, 2020

If Johnson could not share a preference, the remaining cabinet members would be expected to choose a replacement.

“If they can’t agree, then that puts us in very difficult constitutional territory,” Thomas said.

By convention, though not legally, the prime minister must also be leader of the ruling Conservative Party.

But with parliament suspended because of the virus, it may have been a while before MPs could hold a leadership election.

– AP

. (tagsTranslate) World