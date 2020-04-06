Coronavirus Covid-19: Workers are key to the virus. And they are afraid

Every day, grocers store toilet paper, eggs, produce, and canned goods as fast as the items fly off the shelves.

They disinfect keyboards, freezing foods, and checkpoints, as hundreds of people weave them, sometimes too close for comfort among the coronavirus pandemic.

Some work for hours behind clear plastic barriers installed at countertops, swings against sudden whispers or coughs that can push germs.

They are not doctors or nurses, yet they have praised their dedication to Pope Francis, former US President Barack Obama and countless people on social media, as infections and death tolls increase.

From South Africa to Italy, food workers – many in low-cost jobs – occupy the border areas in the midst of global loopholes, their work deemed essential for preserving food and critical goods.

Some are afraid of getting sick or bringing the virus home to vulnerable loved ones, and frustration is mounting, as some require better workplaces, including shorter hours to allow them to rest, and “danger” of paying to work closely with the public.

Zandile Mlotshwa, 21, a cashier at a Spar supermarket in the suburb of Norwood in Johannesburg, calculates her money at the end of her shift.

“Everyone is scared everywhere, here in South Africa and all over the world,” said Zandile Mlotshwa, a cashier at Spar supermarket in the Johannesburg suburb of Norwood.

In the United States, a handful of states – Minnesota and Vermont were the first – have given nutritionists a special classification that allows them to put their children in paid state childcare while they work.

Unions in Colorado, Alaska, Texas and many other states are pushing governments to elevate food to the status of first responders.

“The government’s responsibility is on the rise right now,” said Sarah Cherin, general manager of the International Union for Food and Business Workers in Seattle, Covid-19’s first U.S. epicenter.

The union, which represents about 23,000 food and 18,000 health workers, won early concessions for higher wages.

“We’ve always been a group of people who come to work when others stay home,” Cherin said. “Our workers need the same protection that others receive.”

Kashmir Baby San is wearing a face shield and gloves as she researches items at a Super Cao Nguyen grocery store in Oklahoma City.

US grocers and food delivery workers insist that employers pay them more and provide masks, gloves, gowns and access to testing. Whole Foods workers have called for a recent “illness” to demand better conditions, including double pay. A group of independent contractors for the Instacart delivery service have come out to enforce more protections.

Some of the largest employers in the United States respond.

Kroger, the largest food chain in the United States, said it would give all soldiers a 2-per-hour “Hero Bonus” through April 18. That is followed by temporary $ 2 wages from Walmart, Target and others.

Walmart’s revenue is only for monthly employees in distribution centers, but it also gives bonuses to full-time and part-time workers. Walmart, the nation’s largest private employer, and Target will provide masks and gloves to front-line workers and limit the number of customers in stores. Walmart takes the temperatures of its nearly 1.5 million employees when they report working.

“Most will see it as a welcome relief,” Walmart spokesman Dan Bartlett said of the new measures.

A worker wearing a face mask stands inside a stall covered with a piece of plastic to prevent the spread of coronavirus, at a market in Pamplona, ​​Spain.

But that does not alleviate the fear when buyers will not follow the rules, including social distancing.

Jake Pinelli, who works at a Store in Aberdeen, New Jersey, said customers don’t stay 2m away from others and usually don’t wear masks or gloves. Staff have protective gear, but younger employees often give it to older employees or those they know have health conditions.

“Most are terrified,” Pinelli said. But he stays longer because he wants to help.

“I have not only bills to pay, but it’s the only way now that I feel I can do anything for my community and help,” Pinelli said.

Some became ill.

Shaw’s supermarket chain told workers last week at six stores in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont that one of its employees was diagnosed with Covid-19.

The company reminded workers to wash their hands regularly and stay home if they are not feeling well.

At the Organic Food Depot in Norfolk, Virginia, money is no longer used. Customers cannot bring reusable bags. Children under 16 are prohibited.

“If someone got sick in the store, the store would most likely stop,” manager Jamie Gass said.

Gass, 47, said his wife has asthma, which means she would be more vulnerable to coronary heart disease. But he feels pride in work that helps secure people in crisis.

“I’m afraid I might catch this? All right,” Gass said. “But I’m sure everyone is in that position. I just take as many precautions as I can so I don’t have to worry as much.”

It is noon on Saturday and smoke rises from the grill even though the doors are closed at the Timesburg restaurant in Barcelona.

The chefs make burgers, to be delivered to doctors, nurses and other health care providers https://t.co/3FykWdcHUF

– AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 5, 2020

In Italy, where more than 14,000 people died of Covid-19, consumers seem to prefer smaller, family-owned shops and markets.

One of them, the Innocenzi grocery store in Rome, was established in 1884 by grandfather Emanuela Innocenzi.

Its wooden shelves, marble entry steps and carousel habits of mates waiting for each customer to listen to another era.

The small shop now only allows two customers at a time.

A dentist’s office provided masks that employees wear daily with alcohol and reuse.

Emanuela Innocenzi shielded the Pope’s praise.

“The doctors, the nurses have special training,” she said. “This is our job.”

– AP

President George W. Bush in 2005: “There is no pandemic influenza in our country or in the world at present. But if we wait for an outbreak of pandemic, it will be too late to prepare. And one day, many lives could be unnecessarily lost because we have failed to act today. . “pic.twitter.com/vq0j13DwLL

– CSPAN (@cspan) April 5, 2020

NEW: Inside the White House on Situation yesterday, economic adviser Peter Navarro got into a heated dispute with infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci about the effectiveness of the anti-malarial drug hydrochloride. Details here: https://t.co/lvpf9HRxy5

– Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) April 5, 2020

It’s hard to know exactly what it means this time, but it’s interesting that even Trump’s base becomes more comfortable with the idea that Trump didn’t take the virus seriously enough in the beginning. pic.twitter.com/u9wKa9nNAz

– Will Jordan (@williamjordann) April 4, 2020 . (tagsTranslate) World