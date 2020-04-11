Coronavirus Covid 19: Young infected doctors at a Mexican public hospital require help

Interns and resident physicians at a public hospital on the outskirts of the capital city of Mexico say that 26 of them have tested positive for Covid-19 and are calling for personal protective equipment and better training for all hospitals.

In an open letter to Mexico’s secretary of health, doctors and medical students detailed a situation where basic protocols were not followed, lack of supervision left inexperienced medical personnel to crack up on their own, and staff had to find and buy their own protective equipment. The authors of the letter were not named, but said they were the doctors and interns now quarantined and are suffering from the effects of the new coronavirus.

Lack of resources and training in the face of the pandemic have prompted some protests by workers in Mexico’s public health system in recent weeks. President Andres Manuel López Obrador conceded that the system does not have the number of doctors and nurses it needs as the epidemic begins to erupt. One planet of medical gear arrived from China this week and a second was scheduled to arrive on Friday evening.

Mexico has more than 3844 confirmed Covid-19 infections and 233 deaths. For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, which develop in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can lead to more severe illnesses, including pneumonia and death.

Zoé Robledo, director of the Mexican public health system, said on Wednesday that talk of a Covid-19 blast at the Tlalnepantla hospital was “wrong.”

He said a survey showed three starting points for the outbreak: a patient who was recovering, a doctor who had no contact with Covid-19 patients and another doctor who also worked in another health care system. He differentiated it from an outbreak at a public hospital in the northern city of Monclova, which an investigation confirmed has spread within the hospital.

The doctors and students demanded a public apology from Robledo.

“Denying the presence of burns in hospitals will not lead to management of them,” the doctors and interns wrote.

The hospital of the public health system in the northern suburb of Tlalnepantla has been designated as a facility to treat coronavirus patients, but patients showing these symptoms are thought to have been isolated from other parts of the hospital. The letter said this did not happen and 19 of the 26 resident internal medicine doctors tested positive days after a patient showing coronary artery symptoms was brought to their floor. Many more such cases followed and the medical staff did not receive protective equipment there.

In late March, so many of the more experienced doctors stayed home and so many residents showed symptoms and did not work, with residents and interns being left almost alone with one or two residents for 85 patients, the letter said.

When Mexico’s under-secretary of health Hugo López-Gatell was asked about the hospital on Thursday night, he spoke only generally about more protective equipment being distributed in the public health system, but did not address what happened at the hospital.

Doctors said the hospital’s epidemiological unit didn’t move to test them until March 30 and even then caused residents to take samples of each other without protective equipment. Those whose symptoms were not bad enough yet continued to work, and several of those later turned out to be positive, the letter said.

Similar complaints have surfaced at other public hospitals around Mexico, prompting protests at some demanding that staff receive the necessary protective tools and training to work through the epidemic.

A hospital in the northern steel town of Monclova was the site of another outburst and protest by staff who complained that they were publicly risking the risk. Three members of that staff died of Covid-19-related disease and nearly 30 were infected.

All this comes amid escalating attacks on health workers by some people who fear they are spreading contagion.

Mexico’s National Commission on Discrimination Prevention said Friday that complaints of attacks or discrimination against medical personnel doubled between April 6 and April 9. The most common incidents reported were buses, taxis or other means of transportation that refuse to pick up doctors, or verbal or physical attacks.

Mexico City authorities said they are increasing security at local hospitals after relatives of a patient reportedly assaulted a doctor and another health care worker in one hospital.

