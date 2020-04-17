Coronavirus: Covid-19’s $ 137.5 billion Hong Kong safety net isn’t big enough, Legislative Council members say

Policymakers across the political spectrum urged officials to offer a wider range of support measures for workers and businesses during the economic storm triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, saying that many would be lost despite the massive aid package proposed by the government.

On Friday, the Legislative Council’s Financial Committee initiated a 10-hour discussion for members to question the administration on the injection of HK $ 137.5 billion (US $ 18 billion) into the largest epidemic fund package launched after the coronavirus.

Its measures include wage subsidies worth HK $ 80 billion for eligible employers, as well as one-off dispensations for the hardest hit sectors.

But lawmakers have asked officials to expand the safety net. Many claimed cash dispensations for people who were laid off during the epidemic, but have resources that exceed the limit for applying for social security benefits.

“The unemployed are the hardest hit. Why didn’t the government provide unemployment benefits for them or just distribute HK $ 10,000 more to all citizens?” Democratic Party legislator Roy Kwong Chun-yu said.

“What the unemployed need now is immediate compensation for six months, but many do not want to benefit from long-term social security benefits,” said pro-factory legislator Chan Hoi-yan.

The government has already proposed to relax the full social security assistance coverage (CSSA), instead of allocating unemployment benefits as part of the aid measures. Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung Kin-chung said at the meeting: “The creation of such a mechanism could take 8 to 10 months. So we decided to use the existing CSSA mechanism to act quickly and remain flexible.”

Lawmakers also grill the administration on a scheme, included in the latest aid package, which allows employers to apply for subsidies to pay 50% of workers’ wages, up to HK $ 9,000 over a six-month period. . The only key clause of some members – that employers must have paid contributions for the compulsory pension fund (MPF) for workers – meant that it could not cover older employees and freelancers, who were not required to pay MPF contributions.

“Do you know that many low-income workers aged 65 and over are the heads of families who are now struggling in the crisis? You cannot ignore these vulnerable groups,” said Ben Chan Han-pan of the Pro-Government Democratic Alliance for improvement and progress of Hong Kong.

Admitting the package’s inability to cover all needy groups, Cheung said, “We have done everything we can. Please understand.

“We have a responsibility to prioritize to help those severely affected by government social distancing measures. This includes the over 30 sectors that are in urgent need.”

Secretary of Labor and Social Security Law Chi-kwong admitted that only 60,000 workers aged 65 and over, especially those who had voluntarily contributed to the MPF accounts, were eligible for wage subsidies.

The first liquidity injection into the Anti-epidemic Fund, HK $ 30 billion, was approved in late February. A separate tranche of aid measures, worth HK $ 120 billion, was announced in the budget in the same month.

CEO Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor appealed to lawmakers earlier this week to approve the package on Friday, but the Labor party, the Council front and the pro-democracy Democratic party said they needed time to clear up the gaps with officials and would consider voting against funding.

Wu Chi-wai, president of the Democratic Party, said: “We are deeply disappointed that the government has not listened to the voices of legislators across the spectrum.

“Unless the government changes its mind to cover more groups hit hard by the crisis, we will vote against the package.”

Financial commission chairman Chan Kin-por, who represents the insurance industry, said earlier that the commission will decide whether to resume the debate and vote next week if it cannot end on Friday.

