Coronavirus crisis: 100,000 dead in 101 days, half in just one week – news from India

In the 101 days since the world first heard about the mysterious new virus behind Covid-19, the average person has succumbed to the disease every 90 seconds.

On Friday, the toll exceeded 100,000, which could soon be offset by the current rate of growth of the pandemic: mortality has doubled, with total infections rising by only 600,000 in the last week, according to Johns Hopkins University coronavirus at the Johns Hopkins University Research Center.

In India, the national city of Delhi recorded 183 new cases on Friday – the biggest jump in a one-day jump. Most of them (154) related, however, to the Nizamuddin rally, from which approximately 2,300 were transferred to hospitals and quarantine centers. Overall, the country recorded 855 new deaths and 19 new deaths, totaling infections up to 7,549 and deaths up to 250.

The figures, which have emerged on the 39th day since the epidemic in India, represent a steady flow that, while not ballooning the way they did in many populated countries, threatens to quickly disappear from their hands. In western countries, the virus has broken through in about six weeks: the United States and Europe together account for over 77% of all infections and nearly 87% of all deaths.

“There should be a focus on lower- and middle-income countries like India now and the sooner you start testing at a widespread level, the better you will know what’s going on in your country,” said Bhramar Mukherjee, head of biostatistics at the University of Michigan.

“The acceleration curve in India looks completely different than in other countries. India doubles infections in about six days while a country like the UK lasts for three days,” she said, adding that it was important to determine if this was due to a lack of reports or other factors such as temperature and genetics.

India is currently in the midst of a three-week stalemate that has stalled the economy and led to a huge spike in unemployment, but is also credited with averting the endemic crisis. The government is likely to maintain much of the restriction, perhaps even extending the closure, which should end on April 14.

“From an epidemiological perspective, you start to see a noticeable drop in the number of cases you lock in 42-56 days, but that may not be practical. You need to get out of jail soon, ”added Mukherjee, who is among a dozen academics from three US universities studying disease progression in India and other countries.

Since mid-March, some of the world’s largest economies have locked their cities and are now grappling with the question of when to remove some of those edges and let industries boom to prevent further economic devastation.

The head of the International Monetary Fund warned Thursday that the global economy was heading into the worst recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s, and the UN labor organization said 195 million full-time jobs could be lost in the second quarter alone.

The unemployment rate in India rose from 8.41% to 23.81% in a week when the country was forced to close almost completely, estimates from the Indian Economy Monitoring Center show.

Scientists and researchers say that the path to the world will require new, focused steps to carry out social distancing that are more sophisticated than covering up the population. “It’s important to start coming out of lockdown as a combination of policies. People will be given greater social flexibility and innovative solutions will need to be found, such as seeking contacts through mobile applications, “said Steven Riley, professor of infectious disease dynamics at Imperial College London, in a video released Thursday by the Varzity Institute for Diseases and emergency analysis by Abdul Latif Jameel.

On Friday, Apple and Google – which almost completely control the mobile phone software market – on Friday said they will work together to create contact-tracking technology that aims to slow the spread of coronavirus by allowing users to opt in to catalog other phones to whom they were near.

Together, they will work on technology that will allow mobile devices to trade information via Bluetooth to alert people when in close proximity to someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

In India, authorities will also need to focus on resource mobilization, as infections are likely to peak in different regions at different times. “We have seen hot spots pass peaks at different times. India will have to find a way to move resources quickly so that health systems do not collapse, ”Mukherjee said.

“Our lives will be limited and limited for some time in the world. It is important to be intelligent as we go out of this, because cases will increase when we do this and instead of having choices, we need to build control dams to deal with if there is a flood of cases.” she added.

The unprecedented crisis was met with unparalleled efforts in the scientific community, which has struggled to develop a vaccine to protect humans from Sars-Cov-2, a pathogen that causes Covid-19. According to an analysis in the journal Nature Reviews Drug Discovery, five vaccine candidates are in Phase 1 clinical trial and 73 are in research or preclinical phase. The vaccine, the analysis says, is likely to be ready in early 2021 – the earliest estimate currently available.

However, at the same time, there are many aspects of the pathogen that are not yet known. South Korean officials said on Friday that they had launched an epidemiological inquiry after 91 patients thought they had been cleared of the new coronavirus tested positive again. Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), said the virus may have “reactivated” rather than re-infect patients.

Other Korean experts said patients were likely to “come back” instead of being infected again, and that false test results could be to blame, or virus residues could be in patients’ systems but could not be contagious or dangerous to the host or other.

(With Reuters inputs)

