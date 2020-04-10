Coronavirus Crisis, Boeing, OPEC Cut Cut, Zoom Video – 5 things you need to know about Good Friday

Here are five things you need to know for Friday April 10:

1. – The US stock markets are closed on Good Friday

The US equity markets will be closed on Good Friday.

Equities closed the week down on holidays Thursday and posted their biggest earnings week since 1974 after the Federal Reserve announced a plan to pump more than $ 2.3 trillion into the U.S. economy.

The S&P 500 index jumped 12% over the week despite 6.6 million people applying for unemployment benefits as businesses cut back on operations, closed restaurants and hotels welcomed very few guests during the coronavirus pandemic . One in 10 US workers has lost their job in the past three weeks, according to the Associated Press.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13% for the week and the Nasdaq posted 11% weekly earnings.

“The market focuses exclusively on the number of cases (coronavirus),” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. “The question is when can restrictions be lifted? This is what the market focuses on when America reopens for business? “

Asian stocks were traded mixed Friday in a quiet session following the Federal Reserve’s plan to provide up to $ 2.3 trillion in loans to US families, local governments and businesses as the country sails through the coronavirus pandemic. European markets were closed.

2. – Coronavirus – The latest

The number of confirmed global coronavirus cases has risen to 1,603,330, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, and deaths have increased to 95,757.

The United States has 466,299 coronavirus cases, the most in the world, according to Johns Hopkins CSSE. Deaths in the United States rose to 16,686, dragging only Italy that recorded 18,279.

New York, the epicenter of the virus outbreak in the United States, has seen the lowest increase in hospitalizations since a state blockade was imposed. But Wednesday’s death toll, officials said Thursday, was close to 800 for the second consecutive day.

Vice President Mike Pence said that major communities must be “at the end” of their outbreaks and develop treatments for Covid-19, the coronavirus disease, before the country can be reopened.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have extended a “no-sail order” that they imposed on cruise ships by at least 100 days.

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that a bailout proposal for the hard-hit US airline industry could be made over the weekend.

“I think it will be a very acceptable package. It is a very large package,” Trump said in a meeting with the White House press.

3. – Boeing considers plan to reduce workforce by 10%

Boeing (BA) – Get Report is considering a plan to cut its workforce by around 10%, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The plan could involve acquisitions, early retirements and involuntary layoffs.

Boeing workforce cuts were largely expected from the commercial arm of the aerospace giant, which was put under pressure by the global aviation crisis.

No decision on cuts was imminent, one of the people informed of the matter told the Journal, and the potential 10% reduction was among the scenarios under consideration.

Last week Boeing announced voluntary purchase offers for its approximately 160,000 employees.

4. – The global oil agreement affects Snag

OPEC leaders and Russia agreed on Thursday a two-month production cut of 10 million barrels per day following an emergency teleconference urged by President Donald Trump.

The deal, however, was questioned after Mexico abruptly exited the talks and refused to accept the cuts.

The deal “is conditional on Mexico’s consent,” OPEC said in a statement released nine hours after the talks ended.

OPEC will not meet again on Friday, but will instead focus talks on a G-20 meeting scheduled for that day, according to a delegate, Bloomberg reported.

The deal reached Thursday will see Saudi Arabia, the de facto cartel leader and the world’s second largest producer, cut 3.3 million barrels per day from its production, which is expected to reach 12.3 million. Russia, the world’s third largest producer, would cut production by 2 million barrels per day.

Oil prices, which had risen Thursday before the OPEC announcement, suddenly declined after details of the pact were made public. West Texas intermediate crude, the United States’ benchmark, declined 9.3% to stand at $ 22.76 a barrel.

5. – Singapore teachers said they would stop using the Zoom Video tools

Singapore has suspended teachers from using Zoom Video Communications’ video conferencing tools (ZM) – Receive a report, his ministry of education said on Friday, Reuters reported.

The suspension was ordered following “very serious incidents” that occurred in the first week of home learning after the coronavirus forced Singapore to block schools.

It’s the latest setback for Zoom, which has seen a surge in its use amid the coronavirus pandemic. The incidences of the so-called zoombombing, in which the meetings are diverted by pranksters or others with more nefarious intents, have been widely reported.

Alphabet’s (GOOGL) – Get Report recently banned the use of Zoom on its corporate computers, while U.S. senators were advised not to use the platform.

