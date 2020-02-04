Coronavirus crisis couple stuck on cruise liner World News

An Adelaide couple who was on a cruise through Asia said it had been “rejected” and felt unloved after Holland America passengers were denied entry to several planned ports due to the coronavirus threat.

Grandparents David Holst and his wife Judy are on board the MS Westerdam from Holland America, which entered Hong Kong on Saturday. The planned stopover in Manila was canceled when the authorities refused entry.

A file photo of the cruise ship MS Westerdam, which was refused entry to ports due to the corona virus. (AAP)

Mr. Holst posted on his Facebook page on Sunday: “It was greed and stupidity when Holland America sent our ship to Hong Kong yesterday because HK is on alert and the highest level you can get around the virus and other cruise companies HK stops canceled when HK is the gateway to China “.

David Holst and his wife Judy are on board the MS Westerdam of the Holland America cruise ship in the port of Hong Kong. (Facebook)

He said the crew “hadn’t even bothered to offer face masks to the passengers who went ashore, so they disembarked with their own face masks, and” no temperature monitoring for the 700-800 on the cruise attended, saw “.

He described hygiene prevention on the liner as “normal” and said that they were not amused as it was entirely avoidable if Holland America had acted “more responsibly”.

Holst said the planned stopovers in Hualien in Taiwan have now also been canceled, but the liner will be heading south to Kaohsiung tomorrow.

“I feel unloved,” he said, blaming Holland America for disrupting the itinerary by “ruthlessly going to Hong Kong.”

Mr Holst said there were “many Aussies” on board, including others from Adelaide, and criticized the cruise company for “only caring about dollars”.

15 confirmed cases of coronaviruses were registered in Hong Kong, including a total of 17,238 cases.

15 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Hong Kong. (AAP)

China has agreed to admit US health professionals to the country as part of the World Health Organization (WHO) effort to combat the rapidly spreading coronavirus as the number of cases and deaths continues to increase.

In central China’s Hubei province, epicenter of the epidemic, Chinese state television reported that there were 2,345 new cases of the virus and another 64 deaths, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths in Hubei to 414 as of yesterday.

The death toll in mainland China has risen to 425. The total number of cases was 20,438 today, officials said.