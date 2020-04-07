Coronavirus crisis cuts billions sent to the poor around the world

MIAMI >> Until a month ago, Diana Leticia Hernández sold face-to-face cream in Miami. Her husband painted houses. The money feeds families and at least six families in Honduras.

Hernández has sold nothing since last month due to fear and social-distance restrictions in South Florida. Her husband didn’t work either. This month, for the first time since their arrival in the United States 16 years ago, they have not been able to send home about $ 300 to help families with food, rent, medication and school bills.

In Honduras’s Villa Nueva Cortez, Hernández’s mother Teonila Murillo is running out of money to buy insulin for her diabetes, and Hernández’s brother doesn’t know if she’ll be able to make her $ 60 rent next month.

“I’m doing really bad,” Murillo told the Associated Press. “There’s no money, and no work. If you get sick here, you’re dead.”

The devastation caused by COVID-19 around the world has developed to cut into the financial hotline for people throughout Latin America, Africa and Asia.

The World Bank estimates that a record $ 529 billion has been transferred to developing countries through official channels in 2018, the last year for which figures are available. Billions more have moved unrecorded in cash. Many of those transferred are sent home by people who work in service work or occupations, such as work days, with no monthly checks and are worst affected in the global downtown. Some also come from illegal immigrants eligible for part of the massive aid packages uncorked by advanced economies.

With coronaviruses closing their industries, many workers in Miami, Las Vegas, London, and other economic centers cannot afford to send $ 50, $ 100 or $ 200 each month to Honduras, Somalia or India. Shock waves are pushing families into despair.

“I’m grieving,” said Hernández, 45. “They’re counting on me. I’m trying to find anything I can send, $ 30, $ 50, whatever.”

Across Africa, where remittances have increased beyond foreign aid and foreign direct investment and some $ 82 billion shed in during 2018 alone, countless millions of people are already feeling the pinch. A money-transfer company in Europe sending money to Africa saw an 80 percent drop in volume in a single week, the Washington-based Center for Financial Inclusion said last month.

In Somalia, Abdalla Sabdow, a former security guard and father of six, made his way to Mogadishu last week to check on the $ 200 he receives each month from his cousin Yusuf Ahmed, a taxi driver in the United States but the money was late. His cousin, like many in the United States, has been confined to his home for nearly three weeks, unable to work.

“I came back empty-handed,” a worried-looking Sabdow said, after peering under the partition as laborer, one wearing a face mask and gloves, deployed in piles of dry $ 100 bills. “I asked the counter to verify my name, but nothing came. Time is running out … It’s very difficult. “

With three of her toddlers piled on her lap at home, she worried about falling behind in rent, no small thing in a city where camping by the hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people is a constant reminder of vulnerability in circumstances.

“This month we had a big problem,” his cousin, Ahmed, later explained by phone. He expected to send money this week.

Inventories make up more than 5% of GDP in at least 13 African nations, sometimes far, the Brookings Institution said last month. Kenya’s remittances are now its largest source of foreign exchange, its president said in December. More than one-third of all remittances to Africa from the EU, and other important sources are North America, the Gulf nation and other African countries. Investment fit, though not tracked by the World Bank and other data, is estimated to be the source of billions of dollars more.

“We will start to see a contraction in the economy,” says Olayinka David-West, a teacher at Lagos Business School in Nigeria, said at a recent seminar held at the Center for Financial Inclusion. Africa’s largest oil producer is also the largest recipient of transfers to sub-Saharan Africa, with the money exceeding its profits from petroleum.

Central America, a region heavily dependent on investments from the United States, could see a 20 percent drop, from $ 23.9 billion last year to $ 19.12 billion this year, said Jonathan Menkos, director of the Central American Institute of Studies Fiscal.

Across all of Latin America and the Caribbean, remittances from the United States could drop between 7% and 18% this year, from last year’s total of $ 75 billion, according to Washington-based Inter-American Dialogue the.

“′ It’s a wide range, and the biggest drop may be more accurate unfortunately,” Dr. Manuel Orozco, director of migration, remittances and development of the think tank.

In the largely indigenous Guatemalan city of Joyabaj, half of the 100,000 residents depend on remittances, almost all from the United States.

Rosa Lopez, 18, left a money transfer office last week to keep her 2-year-old son and $ 100 sent by her sister, who works at a dairy in Texas. The latter cut work hours in half, forcing the sister to cut back the money she sent.

The money that came last week will allow López and seven other families to buy rice, beans and other bases, but may have to stop paying light and water bills, he said.

“We need to figure out a way to not starve,” López said. “He’s the only one helping the whole family.”

One of the most remission-dependent countries in the world is Haiti, where $ 3 billion of money sent from abroad makes about 30 percent of the gross domestic product.

Juliette Andrew, a 25-year-old nurse student in Port-au-Prince, received $ 150 a month from her elderly care aunt in Brooklyn, New York. In March, Andrew received a total of $ 50.

He said last week: “This represents nothing in Haiti because the cost of living has been four times higher.” “We’ll fight for a while.”

Asia is the top money recipient in the world, with India getting the largest amount in the world in 2018 at $ 79 billion, followed by China at $ 67 billion, according to the World Bank. The Philippines is also in the top five recipients of remittances.

In India, the southern state of Kerala accounts for almost 19% of the total remittances in the country. Tens of thousands of states work in various Gulf countries and send money home. The local tourism-dependent economy is badly hurt by the 21-day lock-up across India and families are dependent on remittance money growing concerned.

In the last month, Sajeela Mol, a 36-year-old borderwoman from Kerala’s Mallapuram district, has received no money from her husband Shabeer Ali, who works at a fast food restaurant in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Mole is living with four school-age children and a sick-in-law mother. The family depends on the $ 150 her husband sends each month.

With the restaurant closing due to the door closing, Mol said her husband is not sure if she will receive her salary.

“If my husband has no money, I don’t know what he’ll send home for his family,” Mol said.