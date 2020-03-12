Coronavirus crisis declared pandemic by WHO

The Planet Health Organisation has declared that the world coronavirus disaster is now a pandemic.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who heads the UN agency, explained the WHO is “deeply anxious by the alarming amounts of spread and severity” of the outbreak.

He also expressed worry about “the alarming concentrations of inaction”.

“We have, as a result, created the assessment that Covid-19 can be characterised as a pandemic,” he reported at a briefing in Geneva.

“We have hardly ever before found a pandemic sparked by a #coronavirus.

And we have never right before witnessed a pandemic that can be controlled at the same time.

WHO has been in entire reaction method since we had been notified of the very first scenarios”-@DrTedros #COVID19

“All international locations can nonetheless adjust the course of this pandemic. If nations detect, take a look at, address, isolate, trace and mobilise their individuals in the response,” Mr Tedros stated.