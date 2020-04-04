Coronavirus Crisis: Govt is currently reducing export of immediate-effect diagnostic kits – India news

In the midst of the coronavirus epidemic, the government on Saturday set limits on the export of diagnostic kits with immediate effect.

“Exports of diagnostic kits (diagnostic or laboratory reagents on the substrate, diagnostic or laboratory reagents) … are limited by their immediate effect,” a statement from the Directorate-General for Foreign Trade (DGFT) said.

This step would help resolve the Covid-19 crisis, as these kits are required for patient testing.

This occurs with the number of Covid-19 cases in the country close to 3,000, with 2,650 active cases, 183 recovering patients and 68 deaths.

The government is also trying to strengthen the health infrastructure to manage the coronavirus crisis and increase the number of protective and anti-Covid-19 equipment.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday that the national capital is facing a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE).

“We only have 7000-8000 personal protective equipment in stock, which will last 2-3 days. We have urgently requested 50,000 sets of PPE, “the minister told news agency ANI.

The national capital is now the third most vulnerable in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu with 386 cases.

The Delhi health minister said that of the total number of coronavirus patients in the national capital, over 250 people have links to Markaz in Nizamuddin.

Lok Nayak City Hospital Jay Prakash and GB Pant will be converted to a dedicated Covid-19 management center from Monday.

(With contributions from agencies)

. (ToTranslate tags) coronavirus