Coronavirus Crisis: The PFA is attacking the offer of a 30% reduction in the Premier League with a strong statement

Criticizing the Premier League for its offerings in the face of the Cronavirus crisis, the Professional Footballers’ Union has questioned the benefits of paying 30% of the total league in a very serious statement.

The PFA has asked the Premier League to donate more than 20 20 million to charity, to further support the English Football League and national leagues, and to re-evaluate how reducing the salaries of players could affect government revenue.

Hankok’s drunken health minister this week called on Premier League players to reduce their salaries to “play their part”, and on Friday, clubs reduced the number of players on the top flight by 30% by combining reduction and postponement. They suggested. . But the Players’ Union noted that the reduction in salaries would help them reduce their tax benefits when the NHS needed them.

A statement from PFA on behalf of the Premier League stated: A pay cut will cost Exchequer a significant amount of money, which is detrimental to NHS and other government-funded services.

“The 30% salary deficit for 12 months is equivalent to more than 500 500 million in wage cuts and the loss of tax payments of more than 200 200 million to the government. What effect does this loss of revenue have on the government for the NHS?” Has this been taken into account in the Premier League offer, or has Health Minister Matt Hancock shown this when requesting players to reduce wages?

“We welcome the opportunity to talk about the Premier League today and are happy to continue.”

Part of the Premier League’s plan is to advance. 150 million to lower leagues, but the players’ statement said that this is only a short-term solution to the long-term problem of inequality in the game.

“EFL money is an improvement. The important thing is that it will help speed up the flow of money, but football must find a way to increase funding for EFL and non-league clubs in the long run,” the statement said. “Clubs only need an increase in funding to survive. We believe in our football pyramid and reiterate the need for solidarity between all clubs.”

The Premier League has been suspended indefinitely, but the clubs have promised to complete the 2019/20 season without reassurance.

