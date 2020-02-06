Coronavirus cruise ship Diamond Princess passenger video updates

A British man who posted video updates on social media at the time on the quarantined Diamond Princess has asked concerned relatives of passengers to contact them so that they can make sure they are fine.

David Abel has reported regularly on the conditions on the cruise ship since passengers on board were diagnosed with the corona virus.

David Abel is one of the passengers in coronavirus quarantine aboard a cruise ship. (David Abel / Facebook)

Its updates have attracted international attention and Mr. Abel thanked everyone for their comments and good wishes.

In his latest video he posted this morning, he found that many people who had contacted him had expressed concerns about elderly or lone relatives on board the ship that is currently offshore in the Located near Yokohama, Japan.

“I ask you to give me your names and cabin numbers,” he said.

So far 10 people have been diagnosed with the virus. (CNN)

He promised that he and a network of friends on board would try to contact them to inform their families about their health and keep them company.

“It is not right for them to feel isolated and alone,” he said.

Mr Abel claimed that the passengers were not informed that 10 people on board the ship had been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“Does that mean the quarantine will be extended for another period? We don’t know,” he said.

So far, Japanese health authorities have confirmed the infection of 10 passengers with the virus, including two Australians.

Passengers are quarantined and isolated for two weeks.