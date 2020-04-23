Coronavirus: Cuomo says a maximum of 1.6 million New Yorkers are already infected

Coronavirus: Cuomo says a maximum of 1.6 million New York meters have already been infected by the Independent

The results of the first coronavirus antibody test in New York State showed that approximately 21% of 1,300 New Yorkers were positive.

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the remarks at his daily news conference on Thursday.

The percentage of positive test results in the city indicates that out of about 4.8 million people in five districts, about 1.6 million are currently infected with the virus.

Mr Cuomo emphasized that the results were preliminary, but that further tests would improve the data over time.

The antibodies were tested for two days in 19 counties and 40 counties, in grocery stores and other large retailers. A total of 3,000 people were tested across the country.

