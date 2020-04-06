Coronavirus curve starts to bend but needs to bend more

The curve showing the number of people with coronavirus is starting to fold but needs to fold more, said the clinical director of the HSE.

Dr. Colm Henry said that trends in hospital ICU admissions were not as strong as health care leaders feared a few weeks ago. However, he warned that it was too early to say to what extent such development would be sustained.

Speaking Monday on Claire Byrne’s live RTE television show, he said that based on the actions, commitment and unity of the Irish people, there had been positive trends in recent years. days.

“The curve is curved but it has to bend more.”

“There are promising signs that all the work that everyone has done, the remoteness, staying at home, hand washing, all the things that have been beating us for the past month, there are signs that we are now seeing a return on investment. But there is still a lot more to do. “

He said it was clear that the curve should bend further before considering lifting the restrictions.

Dr. Henry said that public health officials are not seeking to lift the restrictions on a geographic basis at this time.

“It could come into play depending on our success in the next five to ten days when we see how much this curve is bent.”

“Everyone would clearly like to see the restrictions lifted a bit to allow some semblance of normalcy to return to society. But to do this, we need to be confident that we can quickly identify, quickly test, and quickly track down the virus wherever it looks up and shut it down before it is transmitted and causes damage, especially in vulnerable and fragile people. “