Coronavirus: death by shock to a viral ship docked in the United States while three cruise ships are infected

A crew member was found dead on the anthem of the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line after four passengers on the ship were tested for coronavirus, but were found to be negative.

Four thousand passengers fled the ship after it docked in the port city of Bayonne, New Jersey, following reports that Chinese nationals fell ill on board during a Caribbean cruise.

Passengers await transportation after disembarking from the cruise ship Anthem of the Seas at the cruise port of Cape Liberty. Photo / AP

About two dozen Chinese passengers were isolated on board, but only four were tested and transported to hospital after thousands of other passengers left the ship.

The news of the male crew member found dead on the anthem was accompanied by a report that authorities did not believe the death was due to a coronavirus.

But NBC4NY said they were treating him “very cautiously” while awaiting the results of the autopsy.

“The crew member, a Filipino national, was found in an engine room last weekend,” said the publication, citing two sources.

“Her body was kept in a refrigerated compartment until the ship docked in New Jersey.”

The number of cruise ships with confirmed passengers infected with a coronavirus currently sailing or docked, but prohibited from disembarking, seems to amount to three, the liner Hollander Westerdam having refused a stopover in Guam.

The company Royal Caribbean has decided to prohibit boarding on one of its ships to passport holders from China, Hong Kong or Macao.

Rescuers are preparing to remove a passenger diagnosed with a Diamond Princess coronavirus. Photo / Getty Images

The disaster-stricken luxury liner Diamond Princess is stuck in Yokohama, Japan, with 64 cases of coronavirus, including at least five Australians and twelve Americans, after the Japanese Ministry of Health confirmed that the number had increased by three others.

About 276 of the 3,700 people on board are infected.

Despite the containment of the ship quarantined by foreigners who are more infectious, it is home to the largest known cluster of viruses outside of China and its anxious passengers have no release date.

An image emerged from a Japanese flag draped over the side of the ship with words meaning “medicine missing” written on it.

A passenger wrote on Twitter, “I can still hear a stranger’s painful cough in a nearby room.”

In Hong Kong, 3,600 people face a third night confined to the luxury liner World Dream, where eight former passengers tested positive for the virus.

Japanese flag with a message saying “medicine shortage” hanging on a balcony on the Diamond Princess. Photo / Getty Images

So far, 35 crew members and nine passengers who previously reported fever or respiratory symptoms have tested negative for a deadly coronavirus, the South China Morning Post reported.

Last week, Hong Kong paramedics, dressed from head to toe in protective clothing, loaded a person completely sealed in plastic in an ambulance parked next to the World Dream.

Tensions have increased as onboard entertainment such as film screenings and mahjong games have been canceled, in order to reduce contact between passengers.

Cruise passengers quarantined on the World Dream wave from the ship to people on the dock. Photo / AP

If all 1,800 crew members test negative for the virus, ship officials hope to be able to land everyone off the ship by Tuesday.

But some have speculated that untested passengers could get stuck on the ship longer.

The ship left Hong Kong a week ago for a cruise to Taiwan, but was turned back by the Taiwanese authorities.

The Westerdam of Holland America has been refused port by the United States Department of State on the American territory of Guam in the western Pacific after reporting suspected cases of the virus.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that foreign passengers will not be allowed to enter Japan.

The ship, with more than 2,000 people, was near Okinawa and was looking for another port.

The coronavirus, first identified in Wuhan, China, has spread worldwide with 37,515 confirmed cases and 813 deaths on Sunday afternoon, Sydney time.

Most cases are found in mainland China. Common signs of infection are fever, cough, shortness of breath, and difficulty breathing.

