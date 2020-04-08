Coronavirus death in New York could have dropped by 50-80%

Dr. Thomas R. Frieden, The former head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates in a new report that if New York adopted a short-term home stay order, the state’s death tax could be reduced by 50-80%.

“The flu went down and then you saw this new ominous spike. And it was Covid. And it spread widely in New York before anyone knew it,” Frieden told the New York Times. “You have to move very fast. Hours and days. Not weeks. Once you get the steam head, there’s no way we can stop it.”

According to the Times, Frieden added that “if the state and the city had adopted extensive social removal measures a week or two earlier, including closing schools, shops and restaurants, then the estimated death toll from the blast could have been reduced. by 50 80 percent. “

The Times analyzed that the delays in isolation measures ruined New York’s success in fighting the virus, concluding that if the governor Andrew Cuomo and the Mayor Bill de Blasio had acted earlier, the confirmed cases of the state would have been significantly lower.

California and Ohio, for example, closed their schools several days earlier than New York, despite having far fewer cases.

Cuomo also issued an order to stay home a week later from California Gov. Gavin Newsom and now New York has about 100,000 more cases, making it the center of the pandemic.

“Everything was late,” he said Stephen T. Levin he told the Times. “You have to adapt very quickly and nothing we did was adapt quickly.”

“New York as a whole has been delayed by social measures,” he added Isaac B. Weisfuse, former Undersecretary of Health of New York. “Any re-examination after the action of the pandemic in New York will focus on this issue. It has become the main issue in the transmission of the virus.”

Despite beliefs that New York had begun to flatten the curve, Cuomo announced the state’s highest single-digit death on Tuesday as 731 more people died from the virus.

