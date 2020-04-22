Coronavirus Death Larger Among Fox News Viewers Who Choose Hannity Than Tucker Carlson, Study Says

Fox News refutes the findings of a new study that shows regular viewers of the Hannity show are more likely to die of coronavirus than those who prefer Tucker Carlson Tonight.

The study, entitled “Misinformation During the Pandemic,” was first published on Sunday by the Becker Friedman Institute for Economics, University of Chicago. The researchers confirmed that the reduction in the Covid-19 incident and the lower death rate among Fox News viewers was associated with a more serious view of the health crisis taken earlier by host Tucker Carlson.

“Carlson warned viewers that coronaviruses might pose a serious threat since early February,” the researchers wrote. “While Hannity first ignored the topic on her program and then ignored the risks associated with the virus, claiming that it was less alarming than the common cold and insisting that Democrats use it as a political weapon to weaken the president.”

Although Sean Hannity compared Covid-19 with the flu on several occasions, he was not the only media figure to do it. In the early days of the health crisis, comparisons were often made, with CNN Anderson Cooper making comparisons to March 4.

The coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic on Fox News has been widely criticized by several people.

Drew Angerer / Getty

Hannity’s viewers relative to the Carlson show were associated with around 30 percent more Covid-19 cases on March 14 and 21 percent more virus deaths on March 28, according to research.

The effect is said to disappear afterwards, which according to the researchers occurred because there was a “gradual convergence in the text” for the show that began in late February.

The study argues that Hannity began to change her view when the scale of the impending health crisis became clear at the end of February. By mid-March, high-viewing areas for Hannity were said to have correlated with the areas hardest hit by this pandemic, while those who preferred Tucker Carlson Tonight tended to be located in areas that had less severe impact.

Carlson is described as a “thief on Fox News” because he expressed caution that the virus could pose a serious threat from the start. On January 28 he warned of the danger of a potentially “very serious” virus, predicting precisely that it could become a pandemic.

The researchers also conducted a survey that found Fox News viewers who preferred Hannity to change their behavior in reaction to the virus five days later than average, while Tucker Carlson Tonight’s viewers changed their viewers three days earlier than average.

Fox News denied the research findings, insisting that it was “factually wrong” and the evidence used by the researchers was unfairly chosen.

“The selective clip chosen by Cherry from Sean Hannity’s coverage used in this study is not only reckless and irresponsible, but also wrong,” Fox News spokeswoman said in a statement obtained by Newsweek.

“As this timeline proves, Hannity has covered Covid-19 since the beginning of the story.” the statement continues. “This ‘research’ almost completely ignores its coverage and repeats, special warnings and concerns from January 27 to February 26, including an initial interview with Dr. Fauci in January. This is a careless neglect of the truth.”

The timeline provided by Fox News includes gaps in the coverage of the Hannity virus and does not compare the show with Tucker Carlson Tonight. University of Chicago researchers also did not provide complete records of potentially relevant events from both hosts in published papers, although they said their findings were based on a complete transcript analysis for the show.