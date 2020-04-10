Coronavirus death near 100K as some countries press reopen business

NEW YORK >> The worldwide death toll from coronavirus closes to 100,000 as Christians across the globe mark a good Friday unlike any other – in front of computer screens instead of in church pew – with some countries tiptoed to reopen segments in beat economies. .

Public health officials have warned people against violating social distance policies on Easter and allowing the virus to spread again. Authorities used obstructions and other means to deter travel.

In Italy, officials have used helicopters, drones and police checks to make sure people don’t slip out of their homes during the holiday. Thursday alone, police stationed some 300,000 people across Italy to make sure they were allowed to travel. About 10,000 gave quotations.

Some churches held virtual online services, while others arranged prayer at drive-in theaters. Fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral returned to life shortly in shut-down Paris, days before the first anniversary of the April 15 inferno that ravaged it. Services were broadcast at the nearly empty, closed-to-the-public cathedral.

The death toll at Johns Hopkins University is another sad step, though the number of lives lost is higher because of testing limits, different policies for counting deaths and cover-ups by some governments. The number confirmed to be infected was over 1.6 million.

In the United States, the number of deaths has climbed to over 16,700, with nearly half of New York state. Still, there were signs of hope.

New York State reported 777 new deaths, down slightly from the day before, for an overall toll of more than 7,800. And Governor Andrew Cuomo said that hospitalizations are slowing down and the number of people in intensive care is falling.

“I understand intellectually why it’s happening,” he said of the blistering death toll. “It doesn’t make it easier to accept.”

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Dr. Jolion McGreevy, medical director of the Mount Sinai hospital emergency department. “It’s getting better, but it’s not like it will just drop overnight. I think it will continue to decline slowly in the weeks and months ahead.”

With pandemic economies slamming, the head of the IMF warns that the global economy is headed for the worst recession since the Depression.

In Europe, 19 countries that use the euro currency to beat weeks of bitter divisions agree on spending $ 550 billion on the recession cushion caused by the virus. Mario Centeno, who heads the eurozone finance ministers’ group, called the package “totally unprecedented. … Tonight Europe has shown it can deliver when the will is there.”

As the week of lockdowns extended from nation to nation, governments were forced to ease restrictions on key businesses and industries.

After a week of deadlock on all non-essential economic activity, Spain decided to allow factories and construction sites to resume work on Monday, while schools, most shops and offices will remain closed. Spanish officials said they are confident the move will not cause a significant wave of infections.

“We should not adopt them otherwise,” said María José Sierra of Spain’s emergency health center.

But some experts have warned that the relaxing two-week “hibernation” of economic activity comes too soon.

In Italy, industrial lobbies in regions representing 45% of the country’s economic output have urged the government to close its two-week shutdown on all non-essential manufacturers, saying the country “risks definitely shutting down its own engines,” with each passing day the risk … growing not to be able to restart it. “

Malaysia’s prime minister announced a two-week extension to close the country’s paper but said the selected economic sectors could reopen in phase while following hygiene rules.

In the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, people desperate for food stampeded, pushed through a gate at a district office in the Kibera slum. Police fired deadly gas, which injured several people.

In Japan, the third largest economy in the world, many have criticized Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as being too slow to act against the pandemic. In a rare rebuke, the Japanese Prefecture of Aichi, home of the Toyota car company, declared its own state of emergency, saying it could not wait for the government.

“The situation is critical,” Aichi Gov. Hideaki Omura tells you. “We have decided to do everything we can to protect the lives and health of Aichi residents.”

Japan has the world’s oldest population, and COVID-19 can be especially severe for the elderly.

In some of the worst-hit countries, Italy and Spain, new infections, hospitalizations and deaths have been leveling off. But the daily tolls remain shocking.

The 605 new deaths announced in Spain were lower than more than two weeks ago. The coronavirus claimed more than 15,800 live, though rates of contagion and death are dropping.

Britain recorded more than 900 new deaths, for close to 9,000 in all.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved out of intensive care on Thursday after spending three nights being treated for the virus. The 55-year-old was hospitalized in London. His father, Stanley Johnson, said the prime minister needed to “stand up” before returning to work.