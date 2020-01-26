Coronavirus: Death toll in China rises as U.S. prepares for evacuation

The coronavirus epidemic has accelerated its spread in China with 56 deaths to date.

Chinese President Xi Jinping described the epidemic as a serious situation, and the government has stepped up efforts to restrict travel and public gatherings while rushing medical personnel and supplies to Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic, which remains in detention.

The US consulate in Wuhan announced Sunday that it will evacuate staff and private individuals on a charter flight.

The latest figures released on Sunday morning cover the last 24 hours and show an increase of 15 deaths and 688 cases for a total of 1,975 infections.

READ MORE: Coronavirus outbreak: What are the symptoms and how is it spread?

(PA graphics)

Cases have also been discovered in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, the United States, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France, Australia and Canada.

A notice from the U.S. Embassy in Beijing said there would be limited capacity to transport U.S. citizens on Tuesday’s flight from Wuhan that will go directly to San Francisco.

He said that in the event of a lack of seats, priority will be given to people “most exposed to the coronavirus”.

French automaker PSA Group has announced that it will evacuate its employees from Wuhan, quarantine them and bring them back to France.

The French Foreign Ministry said it was working on “possible options” to evacuate French citizens from Wuhan “who want to leave”.

Buyers wearing face masks pay for their groceries in a Wuhan supermarket (Chinatopix via AP)

Also on Sunday, two of Hong Kong’s biggest attractions, Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park, announced they will close for the moment.

Travel agencies have been asked to suspend all group tours and concern is growing over the potential impact of millions of people returning to the cities after the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday ends on Thursday.

At the heart of the epidemic where 11 million people are already locked out, Wuhan banned most vehicles, including passenger cars, in downtown from Sunday.

READ MORE: David Pratt: No time for complacency when faced with coronavirus

The city will assign 6,000 taxis to neighborhoods to help people get around if they need to.

A buyer wearing glasses with a face mask and gloves uses an automatic checkout machine in a Wuhan supermarket (Chinatopix via AP)

Wuhan plans to build a second makeshift hospital with around 1,000 beds to treat the growing number of patients.

The city said another hospital was due to be completed on February 3.

Medical workers were among those infected and media in Wuhan reported that a doctor died of the virus on Saturday. The 62-year-old man worked in the ears, nose and throat department of Hubei Xinhua Hospital.

Medical supplies were reportedly transported to the city, including 14,000 protective suits, 110,000 pairs of gloves, masks and glasses.

The National Health Commission said it was calling on medical teams to help manage the epidemic, one day after videos circulating online showed crowds of masked frantic people lined up for reviews and complaints according to who had been driven back to full capacity hospitals.

Buyers wearing masks in Wuhan (Chinatopix via AP)

The new virus comes from a large family of so-called coronaviruses, some of which cause nothing worse than a cold.

It causes cold and flu-like symptoms, including coughing and fever, and in more severe cases, shortness of breath. It can worsen into pneumonia, which can be fatal.

Authorities across China have canceled a series of Lunar New Year events and closed major tourist destinations and cinemas.

The Forbidden City of Beijing and Shanghai Disneyland have closed and people have canceled restaurant reservations before the holidays, normally a period of family reunions, sightseeing and other celebrations in the country of 1.4 billion people.

In Beijing and other cities, most people wore medical masks on buses and the subway or in public places such as grocery stores, where workers distributed hand sanitizer to customers.

Some parts of the country had checkpoints for temperature readings and made masks mandatory.

Most people killed by the virus are middle-aged or elderly, sometimes suffering from other conditions that weaken their ability to respond.