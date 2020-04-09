Coronavirus Death Toll ‘looks more like 60,000’

Dr. Anthony Fauci said in today’s show “this will be a very bad week”, but expressed hope that the country will soon turn the corner. The member of the working group of the corona also stated that the projected number of deaths for the coronas has been significantly reduced.

“The death toll and the cases we’re seeing now really confirm what we said was going to be a very bad week on the one hand,” Fauci said. Savannah Gultri. “On the other hand, as you can see, there are some hopes, especially when you look at the situation in New York, where the number of hospitalizations, intensive care and intubation requirements have stabilized in recent days and started to come down.”

Guthrie asked Fauci if the country was successfully achieving the curve, to which he replied: “I don’t want to jump the gun on it, but I think that’s happening.”

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said the death toll “looks more like 60,000 out of 100,000 to 200,000” previously predicted by the special corona team.

“I think the American public has done a really amazing job of just bending down and making this natural distinction and following these guidelines,” Fauci said, although he warned against abandoning the measures of social exclusion that have been taken.

“Having said that we have to be careful not to say, okay, we’re doing it so well we could pull back. We have to put our foot on the accelerator when it comes to mitigation and physical separation.”

Fauci also expressed hope that companies would be able to produce “a large number” of antibody tests within weeks.

