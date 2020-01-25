Coronavirus death toll rises to 41, more cases reported in China

LAST:

A total of 41 people died, the health authorities say, as the cases increase.

Quarantine in China expands to 10 cities to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Beijing cancels major public events, including two well-known Lunar Year temple fairs. Shanghai Disneyland is closed from Saturday to help prevent the virus from spreading.

WHO panel of experts meets and says it is “too early” to break out of an international emergency.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 41, an increase of 26, while China is rapidly building a 1,000-bed hospital to treat the deadly virus that caused hundreds of illnesses and led to unprecedented locking of cities during the main vacation of the country.

The latest deaths reported by the Health Commission of Hubei Province have occurred in Wuhan, the capital and epicenter of the outbreak. The committee also said in a statement published early Saturday that 180 new cases had been reported by the end of Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed patients in the province to 752.

No new data is yet available at national level from the Chinese authorities. The National Health Commission on Friday had confirmed 830 cases.

During the Lunar New Year the transport was closed on Saturday in at least 10 cities with a total of approximately 33 million people. The cities, located in the central Hubei province, are Wuhan, where the disease is concentrated, Ezhou, Huanggang, Chibi, Xiantao, Zhijiang, Qianjiang, Huangshi, Xianning and Yichang.

“To address the inadequacy of existing medical resources,” the Wuhan authorities said in a Friday message that the city is building a hospital along the lines of the Xiaotangshan SARS hospital in Beijing. The facility will be a prefabricated structure, scheduled for completion on February 3.

The SARS hospital was completely rebuilt in just six days in 2003 to treat an outbreak of a similar respiratory virus that had spread from China to more than a dozen countries and killed around 800 people. The hospital contained separate isolation units that looked like rows of small huts.

In Wuhan, normally busy streets, shopping centers, and other public areas were eerily quiet on the second day of closure. Masks were mandatory in public and images from the city showed empty planks while people stood in front of what could be extensive insulation.

Train stations, the airport and subways were closed; the police checked incoming vehicles but did not completely close roads.

VIEW | China sets a sweltering pace to build a new Wuhan hospital:

Plans to offer 1,000 new beds in less than 2 weeks for new coronavirus patients. 00:36

In China, authorities throughout the country took precautions. In the capital, Beijing, major public events were canceled indefinitely, including traditional temple fairs that are a major component of lunar New Year celebrations.

The Forbidden City, a major tourist destination in Beijing, has announced that it will close Saturday for an indefinite period. On Friday, the authorities said that Shanghai Disneyland will be closed from Saturday to help prevent the virus from spreading. Parts of the Great Wall of China will also be closed to visitors from Saturday, the Beijing government said.

The Beijing city council is urging residents to return from the corona virus outbreak areas to stay at home for 14 days to prevent spread, the Beijing Daily said Friday. The government of Shanghai also urged people to come to the city from “important areas” to stay at home or under centralized quarantine for two weeks.

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus has risen to 830, the National Health Commission said Friday morning.

The Health Commission in Hebei, a northern province adjacent to Beijing, said an 80-year-old man died there after returning from a two-month stay in Wuhan to see relatives. Heilongjiang Province in the northeast confirmed a death there, but did not provide details.

VIEW | China tightens up travel restrictions to prevent the virus from spreading:

China has tightened the travel restrictions for at least three additional cities because the new corona virus appears in more locations. 01:56

The first symptoms of the virus can be similar to those of the common cold and flu, including cough, fever, tightening of the breast and shortness of breath, but can worsen to pneumonia.

The vast majority of cases have occurred in and around Wuhan or people with connections to the city, but scattered cases have occurred outside the mainland. The United States, South Korea and Japan confirmed their second cases on Friday and cases have been identified in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam. France also confirmed its first three cases, the first in Europe.

There are no confirmed cases in Canada.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has decided not to declare the outbreak globally for the time being. The statement may increase the means to combat a threat, but the potential to cause economic damage makes the decision politically charged.

China is rushing to build a new hospital in no less than 10 days to treat patients at the epicenter of a deadly virus outbreak that has hit hundreds of people. (AFP / Getty Images)

Cases of the virus are likely to continue to rise in China, but it is too early to evaluate its severity, the WHO said Friday.

“The focus is not so much on the (case) figures that we know will go up,” the WHO spokesperson, Tarik Jasarevic, told a press conference in Geneva. “It is still too early to draw conclusions about how serious the virus is.”

The WHO and its network of experts can look at treatments and vaccines against MERS for possible use against coronavirus, he said.

The coronavirus family includes both the common cold and viruses that cause more serious diseases, such as the outbreak of SARS that spread to more than a dozen countries in 2002-03 and killed about 800 people, and the respiratory syndrome in the Middle East or MERS, which is thought to be that it comes from camels.

Large-scale quarantine is rare

Chinese officials have not said how long the closure of the cities will take.

Although drastic measures are typical of the Communist Party-led government of China, large-scale quarantines are rare all over the world, even in deadly epidemics, due to concerns about violations of human freedoms.

A trickle of passengers at the Wuhan train station wore a courageous face on Friday when they arrived at the epicenter of the outbreak.

On a high-speed train with a Reuters journalist who stopped at Wuhan station on Friday afternoon, about 10 passengers got off and no one got on before the train resumed its journey to Changsha. Although it stopped there, Wuhan was removed from the train schedule.

“What choice do I have? It’s Chinese New Year. We have to see our family,” said a man who got off the train and gave his last name Hu.

Wuhan airport is not closed, but almost all flights have been canceled. Three international flights arriving on Friday will leave without passengers, an airport official said.

VIEW | Streets of Wuhan creepy quiet amidst corona virus lockdown:

As China is confronted with an increase in coronavirus cases, the streets in many cities were largely deserted. 00:47

Didi Chuxing, the largest Chinese vehicle driving company, stopped all services in Wuhan on Friday afternoon and added that the resumption of service depended on government procurement

Hugo Guo, a 22-year-old college student who had returned to Wuhan for the holidays, said the restrictions did not affect him much, although all his dinner plans with friends and family had been canceled.

“I am most concerned about whether I can return to school at the right time,” he said, referring to the start of the term next month at his university in Shanghai.