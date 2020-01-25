Coronavirus deaths have risen to 41 in mainland China

January 25 (UPI) – Coronavirus deaths in mainland China rose to 41 on Saturday, health officials say.

The Hubei Province health agency confirmed that 15 more people died from the aftermath of the coronavirus in Wuhan City, where the outbreak began, increasing the death toll to 41 in mainland China.

Another 180 new cases of pneumonia with new coronavirus were confirmed in Hubei Province, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus to more than 1,200 in mainland China.

The virus, which probably started in a meanwhile closed fish market in Wuhan City in December, has spread to all provinces of China, except for the remote autonomous regions of Qinghai and Tibet.

On Saturday, the Hubei Province Health Department announced that there were 77 new cases in Wuhan, four new cases in Shiyan City, 13 new cases in Jingmen City, and 13 new cases in Xiaogan City.

In Wuhan, social media videos show patients in crowded hospitals. The Wuhan City Health Commission said in a statement that the city lacked beds and long outpatient lines.

The authorities have placed tens of millions of people in 11 cities under indefinite travel restrictions to curb the spread.

The city of Wuhan, usually a transportation hub, has been closed since Thursday. There are currently 15 Chinese cities in Hubei Province, of which Wuhan is the capital, blocked. It affects more than 57 million people. Lock orders vary from city to city, but all have experienced a standstill in public transport. In Wuhan and near Huanggang, markets, cinemas, streets, train stations and airports were closed.

Chinese New Year celebrations, which started on Saturday, have been canceled in Beijing, Hong Kong and other major cities to control the spread of the virus.

Thirteen countries outside of mainland China have confirmed 38 cases of coronavirus, including Australia, four, France, three, Hong Kong, five, Thailand, five, Singapore, three, United States, two, Taiwan, three, Macau, two, Malaysia, three, Nepal, one, Japan, three, Vietnam, two and South Korea, two.

The number of cases in Australia rose to four after three who traveled from China to Sydney, Australia, tested positive for the coronavirus, city health officials said.

In Hong Kong, the city’s organizers canceled a marathon that would otherwise take place in a couple of weeks for fear of the spread of the corona virus when Hong Kong increased its response to the “emergency” virus. The 70,000 participants in the marathon will receive a refund.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said other major events like the Spring Festival and the Lantern Festival are also canceled. The school is also canceled until February 17th.

Almost 1,400 people are infected worldwide.