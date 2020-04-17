Coronavirus deaths in Africa could reach 300,000

(JOHANNESBURG) – Africa could see 300,000 deaths from coronavirus this year even in the worst-case scenario, according to a new report released Friday that it published a college painting from London’s Imperial College .

Under the worst-case scenario with no vaccine available, Africa could see 3.3 million deaths and 1.2 billion infections, according to the International Monetary Fund’s report.

Even with “extreme social isolation.” under the best conditions the continent could see more than 122 million cases, the report said.

Scientists have warned that each side of it will invade Africa’s weakest health system. Under the most favorable circumstances, $ 44 billion will be needed for testing, self-protection equipment and treatment, the report said, while UNECA estimates are estimated. The worst case scenario would be $ 446 billion.

The continent until Friday had more than 18,000 confirmed cases of the virus, but experts say Africa is the week after Europe in the outbreak and the increase seems alarming.

The new report is a comprehensive public statement on coronavirus infection and mortality in Africa, where more than 1.3 billion people are living with the virus.

Poverty, overcrowding in the city and widespread health problems are making Africa “vulnerable to infection,” according to the U.N. report. “In every continent of Africa it is at the forefront of certain behaviors, such as tuberculosis and HIV.”

On Thursday, an official of the World Health Organization said the six-figure forecast over the next six months showed more than 10 million cases.

Michel Yao, WHO’s director of emergency services in Africa, said there would still be a health check, saying public health measures could be effective in limiting issues. He did not provide the source of the work.

The new report also warns of severe economic hardships across Africa during the outbreak, while growth has increased by 2.6% in the worst case scenario and about 27 million people have been left in extreme poverty. The World Bank says the sub-Saharan region may fall into its first recession in the fourth century.

“The finished product will never recover,” the new report said. “If not responded promptly, governments risk losing control and facing violence.”

Nearly 20 European and African leaders have called this week to make an emergency plan for all African, public and private debt, until the outbreak is over, as well as at least $ 100 billion in financial aid. directly so countries can focus on fighting the disease.

The US report says the continent has no budget to deal with disasters and recommends “a full two-year temporary loan for all African, small and middle-income countries.” “

The report comes days before African officials are launching a new program to accelerate the testing of the new virus. More than 1 million coronavirus tests are being started from next week to address the big gap in estimating the number of cases of the virus in the continent.

It is likely that 15 million tests will be needed in Africa in the next three months, President of the African Center for Disease Control, John Nkengasong, told reporters Thursday.

Africa has suffered at the World Cup due to the need for medical equipment but in recent days has created a continental platform so that 55 countries can come together to buy goods at a low cost.

Managers of the largest carrier, including more than 400 air carriers, arrived this week to share among all 54 countries.

For most people, coronavirus causes mild symptoms to moderate as well as fever and cough. But for others, especially the elderly and those with other health problems, it can lead to pneumonia and death.

